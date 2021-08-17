ANC announces Bushy Maape as NW premier-elect
JOHANNESBURG -The African National Congress (ANC) has announced Bushy Maape as its candidate to take over as North West premier, replacing Job Mokgoro.
Makgoro and the interim provincial committee (IPC) have been at odds for several years with the latter complaining that relations with the premier have completely broken down.
The IPC has also complained of service delivery not being up to scratch on Mokgoro's watch.
According to ANC rules, the IPC in the North West must formally inform Mokgoro of his fate.
But Eyewitness News understands while he attended the virtual sitting in the legislature on Tuesday, the IPC has not been able to touch base with the embattled premier who was once accused of going rogue.
Eyewitness News in April reported on a dossier compiled by the IPC complaining of Mokgoro’s running of government in the province, with Hlomane Chauke - the IPC’s coordinator - raising concerns over the lack of support for the collapsed municipalities in the North West.
Chauke said: “The appointment of comrade Maape as the premier is intended to entrench the work done by ANC-led provincial government and expedite the rollout of socioeconomic transformation in the province in collaboration with the IPC and various provincial stakeholders.”
A small crowd has also gathered outside the ANC’s offices in Mahikeng, they are burning tyres in objection to Mokgoro’s removal, almost a repeat of scenes when then-premier and ANC North West chair Supra Mahumapelo was being removed.
The IPC has vowed to push on with its decision to recall Mokgoro.
This article first appeared on EWN : ANC announces Bushy Maape as NW premier-elect
