Sale of Celtic FC: 'Great tragedy that Bloemfontein will lose a venerable club'
In just a matter of weeks, fans of the Bloemfontein Celtic Football Club were informed, to their shock, that their beloved club's PSL status was being sold to second division team Royal AM and that the team's name and home ground were going to be changed without delay.
What does this mean for the formerly green and white club and its iconic fans?
Mark Gleeson, Soccer Journalist, speaks to John Perlman about the controversial sale.
It's pure economics. If the owner of the club is unable to fulfil the financial obligations and the prospective buyer comes from somewhere else, I don't think you can stop these kinds of sales. I think we've got to be realistic about it. First of all, it's a great tragedy that Bloemfontein will now lose a venerable club. It's not that old a club - born in 1969 - it did have great support, but half strong is the community that is being lost, why have there never been, in over the last two or three years of obvious financial problems at Bloemfontein Celtic, have any action by any members of the Bloemfontein community to try and solve this problem and keep the club because this has been coming for some while.Mark Gleeson, Soccer Journalist
We're losing a nice brand. We're losing also a bit of the national nature of the football league, which is also disappointing because now there are no top-flight clubs in the Free State at all.Mark Gleeson, Soccer Journalist
Listen to the full audio below...
