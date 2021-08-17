NSFAS applications open tomorrow for 2021 students to get another chance





According to an IOL report, the board of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has vowed to request the database for unfunded 2021 registered students at all universities eligible for NSFAS funding, in a bid to fund them.

Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande welcomed the decision, saying the initiative was aimed at alleviating the financial burden of eligible and deserving students, but also minimising the burden of student debt.

NSFAS spokesperson Kagisho Mamabolo has more.

The applications will open again tomorrow. Students who have registered at public universities are eligible to apply. This is not for 2022 but for students who registered with their own money for 2021. Kagisho Mamabalo, Spokesperson - National Student Financial Aid Scheme

The NSFAS terms and conditions will apply. We have students that never submitted supporting documents. Kagisho Mamabalo, Spokesperson - National Student Financial Aid Scheme

