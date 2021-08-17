Streaming issues? Report here
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul

17 August 2021 9:14 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Afghanistan
Taliban
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Toyota
Andy Rice
Toyota Land Cruiser
branding
heroes and zeros

'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show.
© photonewman/123rf.com

Who doesn't love a tough Toyota Land Cruiser or Hilux?

And what's a company to do when its brand appeals to the 'wrong' audience?

When the Taliban entered Kabul this week to complete their takeover of Afghanistan, Toyota vehicles were all over the news.

RELATED: Chaos in Kabul as Taliban seize power in Afghanistan

It's become a truism that it's not the manufacturer that owns the brand, it's the customer says Andy Rice.

[In this case] Toyota are victims of their own success.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

What's happened is that the Taliban... and others... have adopted the Land Cruiser/Hilux as a platform for some rather unpleasant weapons of war. It is the vehicle of choice for resistance organisations or guerilla parties or whatever you like to call them...

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Of course this is not Toyota's fault, far from it! Rice exclaims.

This is exactly because you can't always control the audience group you'd like pursuing the brand.

What we have here is Toyota saying 'we can't have our image scarred and abused by the fact that the vehicle happens to be popular with an unpleasant crowd'.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

What they've done with the launch of the new [2022] Land Cruiser literally two weeks ago, is they're insisting that all purchasers must sign a document which forces them to say they will not resell the vehicle within a year.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Listen to Rice on the 'Heroes and Zeros' slot on The Money Show (Toyota discussion at 5:45):


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul




