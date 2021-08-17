Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul
Who doesn't love a tough Toyota Land Cruiser or Hilux?
And what's a company to do when its brand appeals to the 'wrong' audience?
When the Taliban entered Kabul this week to complete their takeover of Afghanistan, Toyota vehicles were all over the news.
RELATED: Chaos in Kabul as Taliban seize power in Afghanistan
It's become a truism that it's not the manufacturer that owns the brand, it's the customer says Andy Rice.
[In this case] Toyota are victims of their own success.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
What's happened is that the Taliban... and others... have adopted the Land Cruiser/Hilux as a platform for some rather unpleasant weapons of war. It is the vehicle of choice for resistance organisations or guerilla parties or whatever you like to call them...Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Of course this is not Toyota's fault, far from it! Rice exclaims.
This is exactly because you can't always control the audience group you'd like pursuing the brand.
What we have here is Toyota saying 'we can't have our image scarred and abused by the fact that the vehicle happens to be popular with an unpleasant crowd'.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
What they've done with the launch of the new [2022] Land Cruiser literally two weeks ago, is they're insisting that all purchasers must sign a document which forces them to say they will not resell the vehicle within a year.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Listen to Rice on the 'Heroes and Zeros' slot on The Money Show (Toyota discussion at 5:45):
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/<wbr>images/photonewman/<wbr>photonewman1409/<wbr>photonewman140900093/31421477-<wbr>bangkok-august-22-toyota-<wbr>sport-cruiser-hilux-2-5l-<wbr>crossing-obstacle-at-4x4-<wbr>track-on-august-22-2014-i.jpg
More from Business
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa
'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag.Read More
Transnet wants R100bn private investment in SA ports - how would it work?
Bruce Whitfield talks to Gavin Kelly (CEO, Road Freight Association) about the proposed public-private partnership.Read More
Critical to encourage more people to get the jab ahead of SA's 4th wave - B4SA
Business for South Africa's Martin Kingston tells The Money Show about the strategy being drawn up to address vaccine hesitancy.Read More
Foreign exchange in a post-Covid world
Businesses are changing their foreign exchange hedging strategies. What does that mean for banks and their FX sales teams?Read More
Are Cryptos part of the financial system or is it a new financial system?
Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works.Read More
[BUSINESS BOOK REVIEW] How disagreeing 'productively' leads to better outcomes
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends.Read More
Absa releases stunning results - resumes dividends pay-outs
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jason Quinn, Absa Interim Group Chief Executive.Read More
Sasol slashes its once-mountainous debt by R86.8 billion
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Fleetwood Grobler, President and CEO at Sasol.Read More
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox.Read More
More from World
Are Cryptos part of the financial system or is it a new financial system?
Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works.Read More
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox.Read More
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout
Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work.Read More
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk?
Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works.Read More
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout
What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you?Read More
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game
The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact.Read More
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains
The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent.Read More
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses
New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter.Read More
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm
Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to womenRead More
More from Lifestyle
Value of group insurance benefits for disability and critical illness amid COVID
Momentum Corporate disability claims manager Siphokazi Parirenyatwa talks about how the pandemic has affected client claims and early detection of serious illness.Read More
Are Cryptos part of the financial system or is it a new financial system?
Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works.Read More
[BUSINESS BOOK REVIEW] How disagreeing 'productively' leads to better outcomes
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends.Read More
Thando Hopa shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist
702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.Read More
Driver leaves chocolate, apology note as compensation for car park crash
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
LISTEN: Sophie Ndaba's son diss track 'My Stepfather's a devil' goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
'Many of our social ills are due to absent fathers'
Migrant labour, divorce and many other factors contribute to absentee fathers.Read More
Is Friday the 13th a superstition?
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Mzansi celebs exposed for wearing 'fake' Gucci apparel
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
More from Opinion
[BUSINESS BOOK REVIEW] How disagreeing 'productively' leads to better outcomes
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends.Read More
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox.Read More
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too'
Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show.Read More
Why umbrella funds make so much sense
Umbrella funds could be the best option for those hit the hardest by the pandemic.Read More
#OurBestShot: 'Savanna ad one of the few tackling vaccine hesitancy effectively'
Govt and the advertising industry have largely failed at encouraging vaccination - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show.Read More
I think CR really didn't know about the shadow state then - Ferial Haffajee
Bruce Whitfield talks to Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick Associate Editor) about the President's testimony at the Zondo CommissionRead More
'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family'
Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures).Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Master the challenges that make or break all leaders
Ian Mann reviews "The CEO Test: Master the Challenges That Make or Break All Leaders" by Adam Bryant and Kevin Sharer.Read More
By owning your success, you’re one step away from making it unstoppable
Book your digi-seat at this year’s #SheOwnsHerSuccess workshop series and, get tools and advice to make your success unstoppable.Read More