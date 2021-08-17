Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
Critical to encourage more people to get the jab ahead of SA's 4th wave - B4SA Business for South Africa's Martin Kingston tells The Money Show about the strategy being drawn up to address vaccine hesitancy.... 17 August 2021 6:54 PM
Hollard Insurance pledges R250,000 towards 'Thank a Healthcare Worker' campaign Hollard Insurance CEO Saks Ntombela called into the John Perlman Show to make a much-needed pledge towards an important cause. 17 August 2021 6:14 PM
View all Local
Transnet wants R100bn private investment in SA ports - how would it work? Bruce Whitfield talks to Gavin Kelly (CEO, Road Freight Association) about the proposed public-private partnership. 17 August 2021 7:48 PM
ANC announces Bushy Maape as NW premier-elect Job Mokgoro and the interim provincial committee have been at odds for several years with the latter complaining that relations wi... 17 August 2021 2:19 PM
Ramaphosa: Reports SSA had unvetted private army working for Zuma being probed President Cyril Ramaphosa said that this was one of the reasons why state security has been moved to the Presidency. 12 August 2021 12:58 PM
View all Politics
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
Foreign exchange in a post-Covid world Businesses are changing their foreign exchange hedging strategies. What does that mean for banks and their FX sales teams? 17 August 2021 2:39 PM
Are Cryptos part of the financial system or is it a new financial system? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 17 August 2021 6:00 AM
View all Business
Value of group insurance benefits for disability and critical illness amid COVID Momentum Corporate disability claims manager Siphokazi Parirenyatwa talks about how the pandemic has affected client claims and ea... 17 August 2021 1:26 PM
[BUSINESS BOOK REVIEW] How disagreeing 'productively' leads to better outcomes The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends. 16 August 2021 7:33 PM
Thando Hopa shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 16 August 2021 11:43 AM
View all Lifestyle
Sale of Celtic FC: 'Great tragedy that Bloemfontein will lose a venerable club' The 52-year-old Bloemfontein Celtic soccer club will now be known as Royal AM and move its home ground to Durban. 17 August 2021 4:16 PM
Josef Zinnbauer resigns as Orlando Pirates head coach His departure comes on the back of the club, who were defending champions, being knocked out of the MTN8 at the quarterfinal stage... 16 August 2021 4:16 PM
'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists. 10 August 2021 9:18 PM
View all Sport
LISTEN: Sophie Ndaba's son diss track 'My Stepfather's a devil' goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 August 2021 9:11 AM
Mzansi celebs exposed for wearing 'fake' Gucci apparel Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 August 2021 8:30 AM
Pippa Ehrlich shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 10 August 2021 2:32 PM
View all Entertainment
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
Are Cryptos part of the financial system or is it a new financial system? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 17 August 2021 6:00 AM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
View all World
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
New Zambian president 'must move away from tribal lines and tackle corruption' Institute for Security Studies researcher Ringisai Chikohomero says Zambians have given Hakainde Hichilema a mandate to bring some... 16 August 2021 1:30 PM
[LISTEN] Marburg virus death rate is very high, 50% of infected people die Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati about the Marburg virus. 14 August 2021 9:37 AM
View all Africa
[BUSINESS BOOK REVIEW] How disagreeing 'productively' leads to better outcomes The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends. 16 August 2021 7:33 PM
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too' Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show. 12 August 2021 9:01 PM
Why umbrella funds make so much sense Umbrella funds could be the best option for those hit the hardest by the pandemic. 12 August 2021 3:01 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Africa

Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa

17 August 2021 8:32 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Farmers
Agriculture
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Food exports
Ecommerce
fresh produce
Nile
agritech
fresh fruit and vegetables
online marketplace
Nile marketplace
Louis de Kock
food trading
vegetable producers
fruit producers

'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag.

A year ago South Africans Louis de Kock and Eugene Roodt packed their bags in Seattle and London, leaving promising international jobs to start an agritech company back home.

Since then Nile.ag has traded more than 10 million kilograms of fresh produce between farmers and buyers in every corner of Southern Africa, says de Kock.

He notes that digitizing the fresh value chain results in lowering the cost of perishable food and reducing food waste.

© Serg_v/123rf.com

Bruce Whitfield asks de Kock about the genesis of Nile.ag.

I was working for Amazon Go in Seattle... it was a very interesting job that I had... but we saw a big opportunity in South Africa and the continent at large...

Louis de Kock, Co-founder - Nile.ag

As an economy evolves and societies urbanise they become very reliant on food systems, and we saw a gap.

Louis de Kock, Co-founder - Nile.ag

We started developing the concept while we were still in Seattle and London...

Louis de Kock, Co-founder - Nile.ag

The basic premise is to remove as many intermediaries in the market cycle as possible, de Kock says.

They believe this will lead to a reduction in the cost of food, and a better allocation of food in general.

We want to connect farmers as directly as possible to commercial buyers of fresh produce, preferably those who end up selling on to the end consumers.

Louis de Kock, Co-founder - Nile.ag

Whether you're in South Africa or our neighbouring countries you'd be able to see the price, the availability, the lead times for the products to get to you, and you'd be able to trade through this platform in a very transparent manner.

Louis de Kock, Co-founder - Nile.ag

We're trying to create trust between buyers and sellers... It's very similar to the concept behind Alibaba.

Louis de Kock, Co-founder - Nile.ag

De Kock says they're very optimistic about the future of South Africa and the continent as a whole.

Listen to the interview with the Nile.ag co-founder below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa




17 August 2021 8:32 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Farmers
Agriculture
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Food exports
Ecommerce
fresh produce
Nile
agritech
fresh fruit and vegetables
online marketplace
Nile marketplace
Louis de Kock
food trading
vegetable producers
fruit producers

More from Business

Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul

17 August 2021 9:14 PM

'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Transnet wants R100bn private investment in SA ports - how would it work?

17 August 2021 7:48 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Gavin Kelly (CEO, Road Freight Association) about the proposed public-private partnership.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Critical to encourage more people to get the jab ahead of SA's 4th wave - B4SA

17 August 2021 6:54 PM

Business for South Africa's Martin Kingston tells The Money Show about the strategy being drawn up to address vaccine hesitancy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Foreign exchange in a post-Covid world

17 August 2021 2:39 PM

Businesses are changing their foreign exchange hedging strategies. What does that mean for banks and their FX sales teams?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are Cryptos part of the financial system or is it a new financial system?

17 August 2021 6:00 AM

Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BUSINESS BOOK REVIEW] How disagreeing 'productively' leads to better outcomes

16 August 2021 7:33 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Absa releases stunning results - resumes dividends pay-outs

16 August 2021 7:16 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jason Quinn, Absa Interim Group Chief Executive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sasol slashes its once-mountainous debt by R86.8 billion

16 August 2021 7:05 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Fleetwood Grobler, President and CEO at Sasol.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China'

16 August 2021 6:34 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nedbank lends small businesses a helping hand with #HandsUpForSmallBusiness

16 August 2021 10:46 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to business growth expert Matsi Modise about Nedbank's #HandsUpForSmallBusiness campaign.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Critical to encourage more people to get the jab ahead of SA's 4th wave - B4SA

17 August 2021 6:54 PM

Business for South Africa's Martin Kingston tells The Money Show about the strategy being drawn up to address vaccine hesitancy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hollard Insurance pledges R250,000 towards 'Thank a Healthcare Worker' campaign

17 August 2021 6:14 PM

Hollard Insurance CEO Saks Ntombela called into the John Perlman Show to make a much-needed pledge towards an important cause.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NSFAS applications open tomorrow for 2021 students to get another chance

17 August 2021 5:31 PM

NSFAS spokesperson Kagisho Mamabolo says the terms and conditions will apply and some students have never submitted supporting documents.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lesufi worried by a report of more than 23,000 Gauteng teenage pregnancies

17 August 2021 3:04 PM

Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi has also denounced the burning of a school in Glenvista by learners who did not want to write an exam.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC announces Bushy Maape as NW premier-elect

17 August 2021 2:19 PM

Job Mokgoro and the interim provincial committee have been at odds for several years with the latter complaining that relations with the premier have completely broken down.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

JOB-HOPPING: Managers start to question whether you are going to leave

17 August 2021 12:12 PM

HR professional and founder of HR Synthesis Nicole Ramjee says younger people are much more ambitious, looking for a good employee experience.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Online licence renewal booking system isn't a major problem - MEC Mamabolo

17 August 2021 11:38 AM

Jacob Mamabolo says the problem lies with the machines that are being used to take fingerprints, scan IDs and drivers' licences as well as test eyes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What does the future hold for Afghanistan?

17 August 2021 10:36 AM

Islamabad Policy Research Institute research associate Usama Nizamani says that signs of US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan have always been present.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: People clinging to planes departing Kabul Airport fall to their death

17 August 2021 10:34 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

LISTEN: Tenant trashes apartment after failing to pay rent

17 August 2021 10:33 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

New Zambian president 'must move away from tribal lines and tackle corruption'

16 August 2021 1:30 PM

Institute for Security Studies researcher Ringisai Chikohomero says Zambians have given Hakainde Hichilema a mandate to bring some normalcy regarding business.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Marburg virus death rate is very high, 50% of infected people die

14 August 2021 9:37 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati about the Marburg virus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sanlam and MTN join forces to sell insurance to mobile phone users across Africa

12 August 2021 6:51 PM

'It's an exciting alliance.' The Money Show talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's joint venture and its interim results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now...

5 August 2021 8:51 PM

Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs

29 July 2021 10:09 AM

Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game

29 July 2021 9:11 AM

The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains

26 July 2021 9:50 AM

The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm

23 July 2021 10:56 AM

Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID

17 July 2021 12:48 PM

Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa

8 July 2021 1:57 PM

WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave at the start of May.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Hollard Insurance pledges R250,000 towards 'Thank a Healthcare Worker' campaign

Local

NSFAS applications open tomorrow for 2021 students to get another chance

Local

Sale of Celtic FC: 'Great tragedy that Bloemfontein will lose a venerable club'

Sport

EWN Highlights

3-year long trial of 7 Chinese nationals accused to human trafficking postponed

17 August 2021 8:10 PM

ANC’s Chauke: We must admit when we’ve made wrong deployments

17 August 2021 7:58 PM

AA reiterates call for govt to address issues at licence centres

17 August 2021 7:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA