Critical to encourage more people to get the jab ahead of SA's 4th wave - B4SA

17 August 2021 6:54 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Vaccination
Martin Kingston
COVID-19
COVID-19 vaccine
Business for South Africa
b4sa
vaccine hesitancy
fourth wave
coronavirus fourth wave
vaccination rate

Business for South Africa's Martin Kingston tells The Money Show about the strategy being drawn up to address vaccine hesitancy.

The reports of people going to get their jab in virtually empty Covid-19 vaccination sites is simply terrifying, comments Bruce Whitfield.

He discusses vaccine hesitancy and the business community's plans to drive the vaccination campaign with Martin Kingston, chairperson of the Business for South Africa (B4SA) Steering Committee.

RELATED: 10% off purchases at Game – if you’re vaccinated

Kingston published an appeal on the B4SA website for the business community to use every resource at their disposal "to ensure we keep the conversation about vaccines alive, and the momentum of our vaccine rollout going".

He says a comprehensive strategy to up the demand for vaccination is being drawn up in cooperation with government and social partners from labour and civil society.

We've decided to create a task team... to put in place a full project plan which will be shown to government in the course of this week, and to make sure we focus both on communication as well as mobilisation of local communities.

Martin Kingston, Chair - Business for South Africa SteerCo

We saw last week in the presentation made by Limpopo how successful they have been by mobilising local communities.

Martin Kingston, Chair - Business for South Africa SteerCo

[We must] ensure that everyone can access the site, make sure that there are incentives in place to vaccinate, improve access to information and remove ambiguity...

Martin Kingston, Chair - Business for South Africa SteerCo

99.5% of the people who are now dying the UK and the US are dying because they have not been vaccinated...

Martin Kingston, Chair - Business for South Africa SteerCo

A fourth wave of Covid in South Africa is no longer a possibility but a probability says Kingston.

They expect it to hit in November.

"We need to vaccinate as many of the population as possible ahead of that to get ahead of the fact that variants are bound to emerge... with booster vaccinations required probably into 2022 and beyond."

Listen to the discussion in the audio below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Critical to encourage more people to get the jab ahead of SA's 4th wave - B4SA




