Hollard Insurance pledges R250,000 towards 'Thank a Healthcare Worker' campaign





Hollard has given a generous boost to the 702, Uber Eats and Daily Maverick's Thank a Healthcare Worker Campaign.

702, in partnership with Uber Eats and Daily Maverick, aims to honour our health workers and help our struggling restaurant industry.

We’re asking listeners and good Samaritans to reach deep into their hearts and pockets and help us make a difference. The money will be used to buy R300 Uber Eats vouchers for health workers.

The healthcare workers can use these vouchers any way they choose – to have a meal at work, send food to family members they can’t visit, or come home with treats for their children.

You can donate using the portal at the bottom of the article in this link.

Saks Ntombela, CEO of Hollard, called into the John Perlman Show to pledge a donation toward the cause.

As Hollard, our purpose as an organisation is to enable our people to create and secure a better future. Over the last 18 months or so, healthcare workers have been in the frontline of our battle against COVID and they've been absolute heroes. Equally, businesses like restaurants, an important part of our economy, and as you know, they've been devastated. Saks Ntombela, CEO - Hollard Insurance

So, when the opportunity came up to support and acknowledge our healthcare workers while supporting restaurants, we were very happy to participate. We'd like to donate R250,000. Saks Ntombela, CEO - Hollard Insurance

