The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus - RAND 17.6% OVERVALUED ACCORDING TO RMB MILK INDEX
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Neville Mandimika - Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - How to invest in a cyclical sector like resources.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mia Kruger - Director at Kruger International Asset & Wealth Management
Latest Local
Critical to encourage more people to get the jab ahead of SA's 4th wave - B4SA Business for South Africa's Martin Kingston tells The Money Show about the strategy being drawn up to address vaccine hesitancy.... 17 August 2021 6:54 PM
Hollard Insurance pledges R250,000 towards 'Thank a Healthcare Worker' campaign Hollard Insurance CEO Saks Ntombela called into the John Perlman Show to make a much-needed pledge towards an important cause. 17 August 2021 6:14 PM
NSFAS applications open tomorrow for 2021 students to get another chance NSFAS spokesperson Kagisho Mamabolo says the terms and conditions will apply and some students have never submitted supporting doc... 17 August 2021 5:31 PM
View all Local
ANC announces Bushy Maape as NW premier-elect Job Mokgoro and the interim provincial committee have been at odds for several years with the latter complaining that relations wi... 17 August 2021 2:19 PM
Ramaphosa: Reports SSA had unvetted private army working for Zuma being probed President Cyril Ramaphosa said that this was one of the reasons why state security has been moved to the Presidency. 12 August 2021 12:58 PM
State Security Agency needs realignment, Ramaphosa tells Zondo Inquiry President Cyril Ramaphosa described the agency as a sensitive and important asset to the nation, which he said should be realigned... 12 August 2021 12:54 PM
View all Politics
Foreign exchange in a post-Covid world Businesses are changing their foreign exchange hedging strategies. What does that mean for banks and their FX sales teams? 17 August 2021 2:39 PM
Are Cryptos part of the financial system or is it a new financial system? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 17 August 2021 6:00 AM
[BUSINESS BOOK REVIEW] How disagreeing 'productively' leads to better outcomes The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends. 16 August 2021 7:33 PM
View all Business
Value of group insurance benefits for disability and critical illness amid COVID Momentum Corporate disability claims manager Siphokazi Parirenyatwa talks about how the pandemic has affected client claims and ea... 17 August 2021 1:26 PM
Thando Hopa shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 16 August 2021 11:43 AM
Driver leaves chocolate, apology note as compensation for car park crash Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 August 2021 9:15 AM
View all Lifestyle
Sale of Celtic FC: 'Great tragedy that Bloemfontein will lose a venerable club' The 52-year-old Bloemfontein Celtic soccer club will now be known as Royal AM and move its home ground to Durban. 17 August 2021 4:16 PM
Josef Zinnbauer resigns as Orlando Pirates head coach His departure comes on the back of the club, who were defending champions, being knocked out of the MTN8 at the quarterfinal stage... 16 August 2021 4:16 PM
'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists. 10 August 2021 9:18 PM
View all Sport
Thando Hopa shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 16 August 2021 11:43 AM
LISTEN: Sophie Ndaba's son diss track 'My Stepfather's a devil' goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 August 2021 9:11 AM
Mzansi celebs exposed for wearing 'fake' Gucci apparel Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 August 2021 8:30 AM
View all Entertainment
Are Cryptos part of the financial system or is it a new financial system? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 17 August 2021 6:00 AM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
View all World
New Zambian president 'must move away from tribal lines and tackle corruption' Institute for Security Studies researcher Ringisai Chikohomero says Zambians have given Hakainde Hichilema a mandate to bring some... 16 August 2021 1:30 PM
[LISTEN] Marburg virus death rate is very high, 50% of infected people die Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati about the Marburg virus. 14 August 2021 9:37 AM
Sanlam and MTN join forces to sell insurance to mobile phone users across Africa 'It's an exciting alliance.' The Money Show talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's joint venture and its interim results. 12 August 2021 6:51 PM
View all Africa
[BUSINESS BOOK REVIEW] How disagreeing 'productively' leads to better outcomes The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends. 16 August 2021 7:33 PM
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too' Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show. 12 August 2021 9:01 PM
Why umbrella funds make so much sense Umbrella funds could be the best option for those hit the hardest by the pandemic. 12 August 2021 3:01 PM
View all Opinion
Hollard Insurance pledges R250,000 towards 'Thank a Healthcare Worker' campaign

17 August 2021 6:14 PM
by Radio 702
Tags:
Hollard Insurance
Thank a Healthcare Worker
Saks Ntombela

Hollard Insurance CEO Saks Ntombela called into the John Perlman Show to make a much-needed pledge towards an important cause.

Hollard has given a generous boost to the 702, Uber Eats and Daily Maverick's Thank a Healthcare Worker Campaign.

702, in partnership with Uber Eats and Daily Maverick, aims to honour our health workers and help our struggling restaurant industry.

We’re asking listeners and good Samaritans to reach deep into their hearts and pockets and help us make a difference. The money will be used to buy R300 Uber Eats vouchers for health workers.

The healthcare workers can use these vouchers any way they choose – to have a meal at work, send food to family members they can’t visit, or come home with treats for their children.

You can donate using the portal at the bottom of the article in this link.

Saks Ntombela, CEO of Hollard, called into the John Perlman Show to pledge a donation toward the cause.

As Hollard, our purpose as an organisation is to enable our people to create and secure a better future. Over the last 18 months or so, healthcare workers have been in the frontline of our battle against COVID and they've been absolute heroes. Equally, businesses like restaurants, an important part of our economy, and as you know, they've been devastated.

Saks Ntombela, CEO - Hollard Insurance

So, when the opportunity came up to support and acknowledge our healthcare workers while supporting restaurants, we were very happy to participate. We'd like to donate R250,000.

Saks Ntombela, CEO - Hollard Insurance

Listen to the full interview below...




More from Local

Critical to encourage more people to get the jab ahead of SA's 4th wave - B4SA

17 August 2021 6:54 PM

Business for South Africa's Martin Kingston tells The Money Show about the strategy being drawn up to address vaccine hesitancy.

Read More arrow_forward

NSFAS applications open tomorrow for 2021 students to get another chance

17 August 2021 5:31 PM

NSFAS spokesperson Kagisho Mamabolo says the terms and conditions will apply and some students have never submitted supporting documents.

Read More arrow_forward

Lesufi worried by a report of more than 23,000 Gauteng teenage pregnancies

17 August 2021 3:04 PM

Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi has also denounced the burning of a school in Glenvista by learners who did not want to write an exam.

Read More arrow_forward

ANC announces Bushy Maape as NW premier-elect

17 August 2021 2:19 PM

Job Mokgoro and the interim provincial committee have been at odds for several years with the latter complaining that relations with the premier have completely broken down.

Read More arrow_forward

JOB-HOPPING: Managers start to question whether you are going to leave

17 August 2021 12:12 PM

HR professional and founder of HR Synthesis Nicole Ramjee says younger people are much more ambitious, looking for a good employee experience.

Read More arrow_forward

Online licence renewal booking system isn't a major problem - MEC Mamabolo

17 August 2021 11:38 AM

Jacob Mamabolo says the problem lies with the machines that are being used to take fingerprints, scan IDs and drivers' licences as well as test eyes.

Read More arrow_forward

What does the future hold for Afghanistan?

17 August 2021 10:36 AM

Islamabad Policy Research Institute research associate Usama Nizamani says that signs of US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan have always been present.

Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: People clinging to planes departing Kabul Airport fall to their death

17 August 2021 10:34 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

LISTEN: Tenant trashes apartment after failing to pay rent

17 August 2021 10:33 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19: South Africa records 7,983 new cases and 299 deaths

17 August 2021 7:45 AM

The Health Department says 9,557,542 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

Read More arrow_forward

Hollard Insurance pledges R250,000 towards 'Thank a Healthcare Worker' campaign

Local

NSFAS applications open tomorrow for 2021 students to get another chance

Local

Sale of Celtic FC: 'Great tragedy that Bloemfontein will lose a venerable club'

Sport

4 out of 30 municipalities in the WC owe Eskom millions

17 August 2021 6:53 PM

Dirco: South Africans in Afghanistan getting the help they need

17 August 2021 5:55 PM

Gauteng's teenage pregnancy stats place focus on addressing statutory rape

17 August 2021 5:42 PM

