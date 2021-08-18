Streaming issues? Report here
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Today at 10:05
Healing hour- dealing with infertility
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 11:05
Listeners' Choice- History of Indian people in South Africa
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Professor Ashwin Desai, sociology professor at UJ and author
Today at 11:35
What's The Tea- Inheritance woes
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Curro Holdings interims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andries Greyling - CEO at Curro Holdings
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - Smartphone operators monitoring your phone's contents
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Latest Local
'Society and Government must take responsibility for teenage pregnancies' Bongani Bingwa speaks to DA Shadow MEC for Social Development Refiloe Nt'sekhe about the recent teenage pregnancy stats.
COVID-19: South Africa records 10,685 new cases and 553 deaths The Health Department says 9,753,138 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag.
View all Local
Transnet wants R100bn private investment in SA ports - how would it work? Bruce Whitfield talks to Gavin Kelly (CEO, Road Freight Association) about the proposed public-private partnership.
Critical to encourage more people to get the jab ahead of SA's 4th wave - B4SA Business for South Africa's Martin Kingston tells The Money Show about the strategy being drawn up to address vaccine hesitancy....
ANC announces Bushy Maape as NW premier-elect Job Mokgoro and the interim provincial committee have been at odds for several years with the latter complaining that relations wi...
View all Politics
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show.
Foreign exchange in a post-Covid world Businesses are changing their foreign exchange hedging strategies. What does that mean for banks and their FX sales teams?
Are Cryptos part of the financial system or is it a new financial system? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works.
View all Business
WATCH: Restaurant surprises blind woman with birthday message written in braille Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Value of group insurance benefits for disability and critical illness amid COVID Momentum Corporate disability claims manager Siphokazi Parirenyatwa talks about how the pandemic has affected client claims and ea...
[BUSINESS BOOK REVIEW] How disagreeing 'productively' leads to better outcomes The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends.
View all Lifestyle
Sale of Celtic FC: 'Great tragedy that Bloemfontein will lose a venerable club' The 52-year-old Bloemfontein Celtic soccer club will now be known as Royal AM and move its home ground to Durban.
Josef Zinnbauer resigns as Orlando Pirates head coach His departure comes on the back of the club, who were defending champions, being knocked out of the MTN8 at the quarterfinal stage...
'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists.
View all Sport
Thando Hopa shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.
LISTEN: Sophie Ndaba's son diss track 'My Stepfather's a devil' goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Mzansi celebs exposed for wearing 'fake' Gucci apparel Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
View all Entertainment
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox.
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work.
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works.
View all World
New Zambian president 'must move away from tribal lines and tackle corruption' Institute for Security Studies researcher Ringisai Chikohomero says Zambians have given Hakainde Hichilema a mandate to bring some...
[LISTEN] Marburg virus death rate is very high, 50% of infected people die Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati about the Marburg virus.
Sanlam and MTN join forces to sell insurance to mobile phone users across Africa 'It's an exciting alliance.' The Money Show talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's joint venture and its interim results.
View all Africa
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too' Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show.
Why umbrella funds make so much sense Umbrella funds could be the best option for those hit the hardest by the pandemic.
#OurBestShot: 'Savanna ad one of the few tackling vaccine hesitancy effectively' Govt and the advertising industry have largely failed at encouraging vaccination - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show.
View all Opinion
COVID-19: South Africa records 10,685 new cases and 553 deaths

18 August 2021 6:57 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
#Covid19
vaccine
Third wave
COVID third wave

The Health Department says 9,753,138 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

South Africa has recorded 10,685 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,624,254.

553 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 77,993 since the beginning of the pandemic.

RELATED: South Africa records 7,983 new cases and 299 deaths

The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2,393,133 with a recovery rate of 91,2%.

The total number of vaccines administered is 9,753,138 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.




More from Local

'Society and Government must take responsibility for teenage pregnancies'

18 August 2021 7:57 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to DA Shadow MEC for Social Development Refiloe Nt’sekhe about the recent teenage pregnancy stats.

Read More arrow_forward

Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa

17 August 2021 8:32 PM

'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag.

Read More arrow_forward

Critical to encourage more people to get the jab ahead of SA's 4th wave - B4SA

17 August 2021 6:54 PM

Business for South Africa's Martin Kingston tells The Money Show about the strategy being drawn up to address vaccine hesitancy.

Read More arrow_forward

Hollard Insurance pledges R250,000 towards 'Thank a Healthcare Worker' campaign

17 August 2021 6:14 PM

Hollard Insurance CEO Saks Ntombela called into the John Perlman Show to make a much-needed pledge towards an important cause.

Read More arrow_forward

NSFAS applications open tomorrow for 2021 students to get another chance

17 August 2021 5:31 PM

NSFAS spokesperson Kagisho Mamabolo says the terms and conditions will apply and some students have never submitted supporting documents.

Read More arrow_forward

Lesufi worried by a report of more than 23,000 Gauteng teenage pregnancies

17 August 2021 3:04 PM

Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi has also denounced the burning of a school in Glenvista by learners who did not want to write an exam.

Read More arrow_forward

ANC announces Bushy Maape as NW premier-elect

17 August 2021 2:19 PM

Job Mokgoro and the interim provincial committee have been at odds for several years with the latter complaining that relations with the premier have completely broken down.

Read More arrow_forward

JOB-HOPPING: Managers start to question whether you are going to leave

17 August 2021 12:12 PM

HR professional and founder of HR Synthesis Nicole Ramjee says younger people are much more ambitious, looking for a good employee experience.

Read More arrow_forward

Online licence renewal booking system isn't a major problem - MEC Mamabolo

17 August 2021 11:38 AM

Jacob Mamabolo says the problem lies with the machines that are being used to take fingerprints, scan IDs and drivers' licences as well as test eyes.

Read More arrow_forward

What does the future hold for Afghanistan?

17 August 2021 10:36 AM

Islamabad Policy Research Institute research associate Usama Nizamani says that signs of US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan have always been present.

Read More arrow_forward

