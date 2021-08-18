COVID-19: South Africa records 10,685 new cases and 553 deaths
South Africa has recorded 10,685 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,624,254.
553 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 77,993 since the beginning of the pandemic.
RELATED: South Africa records 7,983 new cases and 299 deaths
The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2,393,133 with a recovery rate of 91,2%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 9,753,138 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 624 254 with 10 685 new cases reported. Today 553 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 77 993 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 393 133 with a recovery rate of 91,2% pic.twitter.com/1A79suduUa— Department of Health (@HealthZA) August 17, 2021
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/ocskaymark/ocskaymark2004/ocskaymark200400801/145763790-doctors-hand-wearing-protective-glove-holding-covid-19-blood-test-in-front-of-patients-form.jpg
More from Local
'Society and Government must take responsibility for teenage pregnancies'
Bongani Bingwa speaks to DA Shadow MEC for Social Development Refiloe Nt’sekhe about the recent teenage pregnancy stats.Read More
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa
'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag.Read More
Critical to encourage more people to get the jab ahead of SA's 4th wave - B4SA
Business for South Africa's Martin Kingston tells The Money Show about the strategy being drawn up to address vaccine hesitancy.Read More
Hollard Insurance pledges R250,000 towards 'Thank a Healthcare Worker' campaign
Hollard Insurance CEO Saks Ntombela called into the John Perlman Show to make a much-needed pledge towards an important cause.Read More
NSFAS applications open tomorrow for 2021 students to get another chance
NSFAS spokesperson Kagisho Mamabolo says the terms and conditions will apply and some students have never submitted supporting documents.Read More
Lesufi worried by a report of more than 23,000 Gauteng teenage pregnancies
Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi has also denounced the burning of a school in Glenvista by learners who did not want to write an exam.Read More
ANC announces Bushy Maape as NW premier-elect
Job Mokgoro and the interim provincial committee have been at odds for several years with the latter complaining that relations with the premier have completely broken down.Read More
JOB-HOPPING: Managers start to question whether you are going to leave
HR professional and founder of HR Synthesis Nicole Ramjee says younger people are much more ambitious, looking for a good employee experience.Read More
Online licence renewal booking system isn't a major problem - MEC Mamabolo
Jacob Mamabolo says the problem lies with the machines that are being used to take fingerprints, scan IDs and drivers' licences as well as test eyes.Read More