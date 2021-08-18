COVID-19: South Africa records 10,685 new cases and 553 deaths





South Africa has recorded 10,685 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,624,254.

553 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 77,993 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2,393,133 with a recovery rate of 91,2%.

The total number of vaccines administered is 9,753,138 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.