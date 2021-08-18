'Society and Government must take responsibility for teenage pregnancies'
Democratic Alliance shadow MEC for Social Development Refiloe Nt’sekhe says it is a complex issue as to why teenage pregnancies are happening.
On Tuesday, the Gauteng Department of Health revealed that 23,226 young girls fell pregnant between April 2020 and March 2021.
934 babies were delivered by girls between the ages of 10 and 14, while over 19,000 were delivered by those between the ages of 15- and 19-years-old.
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Nt’sekhe about this.
RELATED: Lesufi worried by a report of more than 23,000 Gauteng teenage pregnancies
I didn't anticipate this that came out, it was quite shocking when I saw the numbers that say children literally are being robbed of their childhood and their bodies are being damaged by being mothers at a young age.Refiloe Nt’sekhe, Shadow MEC for Social Development - DA Gauteng
I think this is one of those problems where we can't squarely blame the government, we must also look at communities, society and households in terms of parents and what we do. If we look at the period of April 2020 and March 2021, there were not extra-murual activities allowed. Generally, children were left vulnerable.Refiloe Nt’sekhe, Shadow MEC for Social Development - DA Gauteng
And yes, when you look at the 10 to 14-year-olds, you realise these ones are slightly different age categories the likelihood of what happened there is statutory rape.Refiloe Nt’sekhe, Shadow MEC for Social Development - DA Gauteng
Society and government all need to come together and take responsibility for this. Girl children are scared to go into a clinic and ask for contraceptives, boy children and scared to take condoms wherever the condoms are available for fear of being ridiculed by adults.Refiloe Nt’sekhe, Shadow MEC for Social Development - DA Gauteng
Listen to the full interview below:
