WATCH: Restaurant surprises blind woman with birthday message written in braille
A restaurant has gone the extra mile to make this lady's birthday more special.
They had the chef write Happy birthday in braille using melted chocolate and the lady was so blown away.
WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:
❤️🥺 pic.twitter.com/3aLdJsKxUy— 🌘King Tasha🔮 (@TashaTalks_Alot) August 17, 2021
