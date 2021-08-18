007 star Daniel Craig won't be leaving fortunes for his children





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: **Restaurant surprises blind woman with birthday message written in braille**

_James Bond _star Daniel Craig says he will not be leaving his fortune to the next generation.

Craig says he believes the idea of inheritance is 'quite distasteful.

Listen to what else has gone viral here: