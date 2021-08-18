'Parents do not know how to approach the subject of sex with their children'





The Gauteng Department of Health revealed on Tuesday that 23,226 young girls became pregnant between April 2020 and March 2021, with 934 babies delivered by girls aged 10 to 14.

Listeners on the Clement Manyathela Show weighed in on the shocking revelation, with many claiming that these pregnancies were caused by sexual abuse, while others said it is difficult to have such conversations with their teenagers, citing that they learn all about sex in school.

I think as a society we have a role to play with these teenagers that we should give them advice saying they should stay away from having sex as it’s an adult matter. Thulasizwe, Caller

This issue must be investigated by childline counselors who can speak to these young mothers and get to the bottom of the issue and try to sense whoever was involved, particularly adult males who must be held accountable for their actions. Charlie, Caller

I am raising two teenage boys, and whenever I bring up the subject of sex, either my partner will say that it is taught in school, or my sons will become shy and retreat to their rooms, informing me that they know everything there is to know about sex. I still can't talk to them because I'm told they're aware, and it's such a difficult thing to navigate. Xolani, Caller

Sincerely, when it comes to childhood pregnancies, there are many complex angles to consider. When a child is between the ages of 10 and 14, he or she is not having consensual sex; instead, they are playing around without knowing what they are doing or the consequences of their actions. Karen, Caller

When my eldest of three children turned 11, I told him it was time to talk about sex because I could see he was becoming curious about certain things. I wanted to be the first to teach him about it so that when a second person came to teach him, he would be able to check the boxes. Sylverster, Caller

Other listeners emphasized the importance of having open conversations about sex with children and attempting to establish trust in order for them to become open enough to discuss sex.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaaza Lesufi expressed disappointment with the province's teenage pregnancy statistics, stating that they intend to go back to the drawing board in order to find new ways of communicating about consensual sex with teenagers.

I called an emergency meeting with my team, and it's clear that our messaging is off, and something isn't adding up. We cannot spend a lot of money on materials and awareness campaigns and still end up with what we have now. We need to go over everything again. Panyaza Lesufi, MEC - Gauteng Education

We can not allow having the same statistics next year. Panyaza Lesufi, MEC - Gauteng Education

