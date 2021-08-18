CPI comes in at 4.6% for July - Stats SA
JOHANNESBURG - Stats SA has recorded an annual consumer price inflation of 4.6% in July.
This is lower than the 4.9% in June and 5.2% in May.
Annual consumer price #inflation softened for a second month in a row, edging lower to 4,6% in July from 4,9% in June and 5,2% in May.— Stats SA (@StatsSA) August 18, 2021
Listen here for more: https://t.co/BliWJ2E9yW#StatsSA #CPI pic.twitter.com/xrc9i1KPiY
The entity said that this represented a monthly increase of 1.1% for the month, which is the highest jump since July 2020 when CPI increased by 1.3%.
The primary drivers behind the monthly rise were alcoholic beverages, housing and utilities, transport and medical insurance while food and non-alcoholic beverages were the largest contributors to the annual rate.
