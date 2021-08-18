CPI comes in at 4.6% for July - Stats SA

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020 Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Curro Holdings revenue jumped by 12% to R1 784 billion due to strong learner growth despite Covid-19 disruption
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andries Greyling - CEO at Curro Holdings
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - Smartphone operators monitoring your phone's contents
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Basic Education Department clarifies position on October school holidays Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says unions are opposed to the scrapping of the holiday but the matter is still on the table. 18 August 2021 1:26 PM
Response at Bara taxi rank vaccine site overwhelming - MEC Jacob Mamabolo Mandy Wiener speaks to Gauteng MEC for Transport Jacob Mamabolo about vaccine pop-up sites at taxi ranks. 18 August 2021 1:19 PM
'Parents do not know how to approach the subject of sex with their children' Listeners on the Clement Manyathela Show reacted to the shocking revelation that 23,226 young girls became pregnant in Gauteng bet... 18 August 2021 11:15 AM
View all Local
Transnet wants R100bn private investment in SA ports - how would it work? Bruce Whitfield talks to Gavin Kelly (CEO, Road Freight Association) about the proposed public-private partnership. 17 August 2021 7:48 PM
Critical to encourage more people to get the jab ahead of SA's 4th wave - B4SA Business for South Africa's Martin Kingston tells The Money Show about the strategy being drawn up to address vaccine hesitancy.... 17 August 2021 6:54 PM
ANC announces Bushy Maape as NW premier-elect Job Mokgoro and the interim provincial committee have been at odds for several years with the latter complaining that relations wi... 17 August 2021 2:19 PM
View all Politics
Rand is overvalued by 17.6% - Rand Merchant Bank 'Milk Index' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 18 August 2021 11:16 AM
CPI comes in at 4.6% for July - Stats SA This is lower than the 4.9% in June and 5.2% in May. 18 August 2021 10:33 AM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Restaurant surprises blind woman with birthday message written in braille Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 August 2021 8:30 AM
Value of group insurance benefits for disability and critical illness amid COVID Momentum Corporate disability claims manager Siphokazi Parirenyatwa talks about how the pandemic has affected client claims and ea... 17 August 2021 1:26 PM
Are Cryptos part of the financial system or is it a new financial system? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 17 August 2021 6:00 AM
View all Lifestyle
Sale of Celtic FC: 'Great tragedy that Bloemfontein will lose a venerable club' The 52-year-old Bloemfontein Celtic soccer club will now be known as Royal AM and move its home ground to Durban. 17 August 2021 4:16 PM
Josef Zinnbauer resigns as Orlando Pirates head coach His departure comes on the back of the club, who were defending champions, being knocked out of the MTN8 at the quarterfinal stage... 16 August 2021 4:16 PM
'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists. 10 August 2021 9:18 PM
View all Sport
007 star Daniel Craig won't be leaving fortunes for his children Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 August 2021 8:57 AM
Thando Hopa shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 16 August 2021 11:43 AM
LISTEN: Sophie Ndaba's son diss track 'My Stepfather's a devil' goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 August 2021 9:11 AM
View all Entertainment
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
View all World
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
New Zambian president 'must move away from tribal lines and tackle corruption' Institute for Security Studies researcher Ringisai Chikohomero says Zambians have given Hakainde Hichilema a mandate to bring some... 16 August 2021 1:30 PM
[LISTEN] Marburg virus death rate is very high, 50% of infected people die Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati about the Marburg virus. 14 August 2021 9:37 AM
View all Africa
[BUSINESS BOOK REVIEW] How disagreeing 'productively' leads to better outcomes The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends. 16 August 2021 7:33 PM
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too' Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show. 12 August 2021 9:01 PM
Why umbrella funds make so much sense Umbrella funds could be the best option for those hit the hardest by the pandemic. 12 August 2021 3:01 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

CPI comes in at 4.6% for July - Stats SA

18 August 2021 10:33 AM
by Theto Mahlakoana
Tags:
Stats SA
Consumer price inflation
CPI index

This is lower than the 4.9% in June and 5.2% in May.

JOHANNESBURG - Stats SA has recorded an annual consumer price inflation of 4.6% in July.

This is lower than the 4.9% in June and 5.2% in May.

The entity said that this represented a monthly increase of 1.1% for the month, which is the highest jump since July 2020 when CPI increased by 1.3%.

The primary drivers behind the monthly rise were alcoholic beverages, housing and utilities, transport and medical insurance while food and non-alcoholic beverages were the largest contributors to the annual rate.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : CPI comes in at 4.6% for July - Stats SA




18 August 2021 10:33 AM
by Theto Mahlakoana
Tags:
Stats SA
Consumer price inflation
CPI index

More from Business

Rand is overvalued by 17.6% - Rand Merchant Bank 'Milk Index'

18 August 2021 11:16 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul

17 August 2021 9:14 PM

'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa

17 August 2021 8:32 PM

'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Transnet wants R100bn private investment in SA ports - how would it work?

17 August 2021 7:48 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Gavin Kelly (CEO, Road Freight Association) about the proposed public-private partnership.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Critical to encourage more people to get the jab ahead of SA's 4th wave - B4SA

17 August 2021 6:54 PM

Business for South Africa's Martin Kingston tells The Money Show about the strategy being drawn up to address vaccine hesitancy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Foreign exchange in a post-Covid world

17 August 2021 2:39 PM

Businesses are changing their foreign exchange hedging strategies. What does that mean for banks and their FX sales teams?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are Cryptos part of the financial system or is it a new financial system?

17 August 2021 6:00 AM

Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BUSINESS BOOK REVIEW] How disagreeing 'productively' leads to better outcomes

16 August 2021 7:33 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Absa releases stunning results - resumes dividends pay-outs

16 August 2021 7:16 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jason Quinn, Absa Interim Group Chief Executive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sasol slashes its once-mountainous debt by R86.8 billion

16 August 2021 7:05 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Fleetwood Grobler, President and CEO at Sasol.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Basic Education Department clarifies position on October school holidays

18 August 2021 1:26 PM

Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says unions are opposed to the scrapping of the holiday but the matter is still on the table.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Response at Bara taxi rank vaccine site overwhelming - MEC Jacob Mamabolo

18 August 2021 1:19 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Gauteng MEC for Transport Jacob Mamabolo about vaccine pop-up sites at taxi ranks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Parents do not know how to approach the subject of sex with their children'

18 August 2021 11:15 AM

Listeners on the Clement Manyathela Show reacted to the shocking revelation that 23,226 young girls became pregnant in Gauteng between April of last year and March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Men urged to test as listeners detail the pain and rejection due to infertility

18 August 2021 11:13 AM

DJ Fresh called in to relate his experience and encouraged men to check and do away with the assumption that the problem is always with the women.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Society and Government must take responsibility for teenage pregnancies'

18 August 2021 7:57 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to DA Shadow MEC for Social Development Refiloe Nt’sekhe about the recent teenage pregnancy stats.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19: South Africa records 10,685 new cases and 553 deaths

18 August 2021 6:57 AM

The Health Department says 9,753,138 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa

17 August 2021 8:32 PM

'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Critical to encourage more people to get the jab ahead of SA's 4th wave - B4SA

17 August 2021 6:54 PM

Business for South Africa's Martin Kingston tells The Money Show about the strategy being drawn up to address vaccine hesitancy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hollard Insurance pledges R250,000 towards 'Thank a Healthcare Worker' campaign

17 August 2021 6:14 PM

Hollard Insurance CEO Saks Ntombela called into the John Perlman Show to make a much-needed pledge towards an important cause.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NSFAS applications open tomorrow for 2021 students to get another chance

17 August 2021 5:31 PM

NSFAS spokesperson Kagisho Mamabolo says the terms and conditions will apply and some students have never submitted supporting documents.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Parents do not know how to approach the subject of sex with their children'

Local

CPI comes in at 4.6% for July - Stats SA

Business Local

'Society and Government must take responsibility for teenage pregnancies'

Local

EWN Highlights

Lesufi wants curriculum change, overhaul of strategy to deal with teen pregnancy

18 August 2021 12:03 PM

Niehaus maintains innocence after court showing for breaking COVID regulations

18 August 2021 11:50 AM

WMACA: GP teen pregnancy figures mirror rape incidents children subjected to

18 August 2021 11:21 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA