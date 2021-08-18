CPI comes in at 4.6% for July - Stats SA





JOHANNESBURG - Stats SA has recorded an annual consumer price inflation of 4.6% in July.

This is lower than the 4.9% in June and 5.2% in May.

The entity said that this represented a monthly increase of 1.1% for the month, which is the highest jump since July 2020 when CPI increased by 1.3%.

The primary drivers behind the monthly rise were alcoholic beverages, housing and utilities, transport and medical insurance while food and non-alcoholic beverages were the largest contributors to the annual rate.

