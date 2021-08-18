Men urged to test as listeners detail the pain and rejection due to infertility
Clement Manyathela on the Healing Hour tackles infertility. Callers shared their experiences on navigating infertility and how it has affected their lives and relationships.
Some told of stories of rejection as a result of infertility. Society treats especially infertile women harshly and this leaves them isolated, depressed and feeling useless.
Adoption is also an option.
Men need to take it easy and let's take the test and enjoy the awaiting.DJ Fresh
Children come from God. If you don't have them it's not the end of the world. Men must go and check.Anonymous
I got my baby at the age of 41. After adopting a son. I fell pregnant naturally.Sthembiso from Spruitview
