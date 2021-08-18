



RMB’s Milk Index is comparative to The Economist’s flippant Big Mac Index; it is not meant to be academically robust

The rand is significantly overvalued when comparing milk prices between countries

Despite its own index, RMB expects the rand to strengthen by about 3.7% towards the end of the year due to high commodity prices and global risk appetite

RMB expects the rand to remain strong, despite its own 'Milk Index' telling a different story. © mihtiander/123rf.com

The rand is overvalued by 17.6%, according to Rand Merchant Bank’s “Milk Index”.

The RMB Milk Index is loosely based on The Economist’s Big Mac Index.

It takes a commodity available just about everywhere (milk) at different prices, giving you a sense of the purchasing power of currencies.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank (scroll up to listen – skip to 2:13).

It [Milk Index] is not meant to be academically robust… The rand, by this methodology… is significantly overvalued… The rand has been one of the best-performing emerging market currencies over the last year… Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist - Rand Merchant Bank

Our currency strategists would argue that the rand… is not as overvalued. We probably won’t see rapid depreciation… Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist - Rand Merchant Bank

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Rand is overvalued by 17.6% - Rand Merchant Bank 'Milk Index'