Rand is overvalued by 17.6% - Rand Merchant Bank 'Milk Index'
-
RMB’s Milk Index is comparative to The Economist’s flippant Big Mac Index; it is not meant to be academically robust
-
The rand is significantly overvalued when comparing milk prices between countries
-
Despite its own index, RMB expects the rand to strengthen by about 3.7% towards the end of the year due to high commodity prices and global risk appetite
The rand is overvalued by 17.6%, according to Rand Merchant Bank’s “Milk Index”.
The RMB Milk Index is loosely based on The Economist’s Big Mac Index.
It takes a commodity available just about everywhere (milk) at different prices, giving you a sense of the purchasing power of currencies.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank (scroll up to listen – skip to 2:13).
It [Milk Index] is not meant to be academically robust… The rand, by this methodology… is significantly overvalued… The rand has been one of the best-performing emerging market currencies over the last year…Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist - Rand Merchant Bank
Our currency strategists would argue that the rand… is not as overvalued. We probably won’t see rapid depreciation…Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist - Rand Merchant Bank
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Rand is overvalued by 17.6% - Rand Merchant Bank 'Milk Index'
