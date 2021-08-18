Basic Education Department clarifies position on October school holidays





There is a lot of debate about the possibility that we could see schools close over the October holidays. Educators unions and school governing bodies are oposing the Basic Education Department's proposal to scrap the school holidays.

Schools are due to go on holiday on October 1 but the department is proposing that that cancelled and instead from October 4 to October 8 to use that to make up for all the time that has been lost.

Department of Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga has more.

The proposal has been made because of the time that has been lost. Schools started later than planned this year, in February, and we also had that short closure announced by the president in June, which then took away from the number of days that were set aside for this year. Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education

If we need to recover the five days somewhere, and possibly in October, it was going to be a problem because we are going to be able to recover them anyway. We said we need to do away with the holiday in October and the unions and governing bodies opposed that, but the matter is still on the table. Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education

Listen below for the full interview...