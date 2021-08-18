Response at Bara taxi rank vaccine site overwhelming - MEC Jacob Mamabolo
Gauteng MEC for Transport Jacob Mamabolo has visited Bara Taxi Rank where there is a pop-up vaccination site.
Speaking to Mandy Wiener, Mamabolo says this is the third taxi rank they are visiting and the response has been overwhelming.
What we are seeing since we started is a positive response not only the taxi industry.Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Transport
We are seeing men coming out to take the vaccine, we know that has been part of the challenge. The response has been consistently overwhelming with the three taxi ranks we are doing.Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Transport
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : @GautengProvince/Twitter
