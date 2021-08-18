SAHPRA gives CapeBio green light to produce PCR kits for Covid-19 testing





The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) has approved local biotechnology business CapeBio to make quick COVID19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test kits.

The COVID-19 test kits, which were co-developed by CapeBio and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), will assist to lessen South Africa's reliance on imports by making test kits more accessible to the country and the rest of the continent.

Yes, the product adds value to our country because it essentially ensures that there is a sufficient supply of these test kits. I'd also like to clarify that while we normally use the term rapid test to refer to anti-body testing at home, this one is a polymerase chain reaction test that allows people to receive results faster. Daniel Ndima, CEO - CapeBio

These are health rapid products so one has to make sure the facility is compliant with the regulations and it is sufficient for us to produce the quantity required. Daniel Ndima, CEO - CapeBio

We saying we would like to produce over 5,000 per day but there is potential to scale up based on the demand. Daniel Ndima, CEO - CapeBio

I noticed that the health department was able to inoculate about 15,000 people in the last three days, which gives us confidence that we can provide these numbers of tests in 24 hours as well. We also intend to help other African countries that are still in need. Daniel Ndima, CEO - CapeBio

