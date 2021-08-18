Productivity SA on a mission to help distressed small businesses
The pandemic lockdown laws, along with looting in some parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal in the previous month, have wreaked havoc on many small companies in South Africa.
Productivity SA CEO Mothunye Mothiba explained how the company is aiding small businesses in the country.
The first thing we do when we join a distressed company examines their productivity and operational efficiency concerns since this is about their ability to be productive.Mothunye Mothiba, CEO - Productivity SA
We implement the program for over a period of 9 to 12 months, where we take this company from the pain they are experiencing to a point where they can stand on their own.Mothunye Mothiba, CEO - Productivity SA
The timing is right that we begin to talk about the business turnaround and recovery programme, particularly in what we do to support small enterprises. It's also important to indicate the business turnaround recovery programme was established in 1998.Mothunye Mothiba, CEO - Productivity SA
