Productivity SA on a mission to help distressed small businesses





The pandemic lockdown laws, along with looting in some parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal in the previous month, have wreaked havoc on many small companies in South Africa.

Productivity SA CEO Mothunye Mothiba explained how the company is aiding small businesses in the country.

The first thing we do when we join a distressed company examines their productivity and operational efficiency concerns since this is about their ability to be productive. Mothunye Mothiba, CEO - Productivity SA

RELATED: Nedbank lends small businesses a helping hand with #HandsUpForSmallBusiness

We implement the program for over a period of 9 to 12 months, where we take this company from the pain they are experiencing to a point where they can stand on their own. Mothunye Mothiba, CEO - Productivity SA

The timing is right that we begin to talk about the business turnaround and recovery programme, particularly in what we do to support small enterprises. It's also important to indicate the business turnaround recovery programme was established in 1998. Mothunye Mothiba, CEO - Productivity SA

When we enter a company that has been under distress, the first thing we do is assess their productivity and their operation efficiency challenges so that this is about their inability to be productive. Mothunye Mothiba, CEO - Productivity SA

Listen to the full interview...