How to boost SA's vaccine rollout: 'Provide credible, science-based information'
In his desperation to see many people take Covid-19 vaccination, Johannesburg mayor Jolidee Matongo has suggested that it may now be time to try and "incentivise" reluctant men.
This has gone well, with many saying this will create suspicion that offering incentives implies that there is something wrong with taking the jab.
United Nations special rapporteur on the right to health Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng has more.
Vaccination Door to Door— Jolidee Matongo (@matongo_jolidee) August 17, 2021
Following the call by the Premier @David_Makhura to ramp up vaccines, we have hit the streets of Lawley with mobile healthcare facilities to bring vaccines to our residents door steps.#COVID19#WeServeJoburg pic.twitter.com/aTJnUIIxox
It is very important to discuss the issue from a human rights perspective. People must be provided with information first, information that is credible and science-based.Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng, Special Rapporteur on the Right to Health - United Nations
It is no use incentivising people who don't understand what Covid-19 is. In a country where the dominant language is not English, there is a huge chunk of the population that is left out.Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng, Special Rapporteur on the Right to Health - United Nations
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News
