[WATCH] No longer 'onnnn top'? Rating the latest remakes of classic Cremora ad
Branding expert Andy Rice introduces a new concept to his 'Heroes and Zeros' advertising slot on The Money Show this week.
For the first team he names a 'Team Zero' and they are related products - a coffee brand (Douwe Egberts) and well-known coffee (and tea) creamer Cremora.
Nestlé South Africa has reimagined its iconic 'It's not inside, it's on top' campaign of the 80s and 90s, releasing five different versions.
The brand says the remake celebrates "the joy of inclusion".
However, Rice is not overjoyed that they are trying to resurrect the tagline "for the 74th time".
Performance advertising is what the category would be known as and I'm afraid the performance is not that great.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
I can't understand why Nestlé demonstrate their lack of creativity, vocabulary and opportunity by recycling yet again, rather worse than the original, the 'it's not inside it's on top'...Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
She doesn't even deliver the line very well - sorry, actress!Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
Watch the TV campaign for yourself (remaining ads appear below the interview audio):
Listen to Rice's critiques below (zeros at 12:42 with Cremora from 14:11):
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] No longer 'onnnn top'? Rating the latest remakes of classic Cremora ad
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sy3TMxvGaeE
More from Business
How Naspers-Prosus share swap helped to 'break' the JSE
The Money Show talks to Michael Treherne (Portfolio Manager, Vestact Asset Management) about the morning's trading outage.Read More
Apple's plans to fight child porn by scanning your phone
It will only affect US users and it is not all photos, but it has got some asking if it is justifiedRead More
Govt wants you to pay 12% of your earnings into a state-managed pension fund
Who decides where the money goes? Bruce Whitfiled talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the new government plan.Read More
Rand is overvalued by 17.6% - Rand Merchant Bank 'Milk Index'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank.Read More
CPI comes in at 4.6% for July - Stats SA
This is lower than the 4.9% in June and 5.2% in May.Read More
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul
'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show.Read More
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa
'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag.Read More
Transnet wants R100bn private investment in SA ports - how would it work?
Bruce Whitfield talks to Gavin Kelly (CEO, Road Freight Association) about the proposed public-private partnership.Read More
Critical to encourage more people to get the jab ahead of SA's 4th wave - B4SA
Business for South Africa's Martin Kingston tells The Money Show about the strategy being drawn up to address vaccine hesitancy.Read More
More from Lifestyle
WATCH: Restaurant surprises blind woman with birthday message written in braille
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul
'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show.Read More
Value of group insurance benefits for disability and critical illness amid COVID
Momentum Corporate disability claims manager Siphokazi Parirenyatwa talks about how the pandemic has affected client claims and early detection of serious illness.Read More
Are Cryptos part of the financial system or is it a new financial system?
Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works.Read More
[BUSINESS BOOK REVIEW] How disagreeing 'productively' leads to better outcomes
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends.Read More
Thando Hopa shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist
702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.Read More
Driver leaves chocolate, apology note as compensation for car park crash
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
LISTEN: Sophie Ndaba's son diss track 'My Stepfather's a devil' goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
'Many of our social ills are due to absent fathers'
Migrant labour, divorce and many other factors contribute to absentee fathers.Read More
More from Opinion
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul
'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show.Read More
[BUSINESS BOOK REVIEW] How disagreeing 'productively' leads to better outcomes
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends.Read More
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox.Read More
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too'
Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show.Read More
Why umbrella funds make so much sense
Umbrella funds could be the best option for those hit the hardest by the pandemic.Read More
#OurBestShot: 'Savanna ad one of the few tackling vaccine hesitancy effectively'
Govt and the advertising industry have largely failed at encouraging vaccination - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show.Read More
I think CR really didn't know about the shadow state then - Ferial Haffajee
Bruce Whitfield talks to Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick Associate Editor) about the President's testimony at the Zondo CommissionRead More
'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family'
Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures).Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Master the challenges that make or break all leaders
Ian Mann reviews "The CEO Test: Master the Challenges That Make or Break All Leaders" by Adam Bryant and Kevin Sharer.Read More