[WATCH] No longer 'onnnn top'? Rating the latest remakes of classic Cremora ad

18 August 2021 7:39 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Nestle
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Andy Rice
branding
heroes and zeros
cremora
It's not inside it's on top
tagline
coffee creamer

The campaign celebrates the joy of inclusion says Nestlé. However, branding expert Andy Rice wasn't feeling it on The Money Show

Branding expert Andy Rice introduces a new concept to his 'Heroes and Zeros' advertising slot on The Money Show this week.

For the first team he names a 'Team Zero' and they are related products - a coffee brand (Douwe Egberts) and well-known coffee (and tea) creamer Cremora.

Nestlé South Africa has reimagined its iconic 'It's not inside, it's on top' campaign of the 80s and 90s, releasing five different versions.

Image: Screengrab from new Nestlé Cremora TV ad on YouTube, August 2021

The brand says the remake celebrates "the joy of inclusion".

However, Rice is not overjoyed that they are trying to resurrect the tagline "for the 74th time".

Performance advertising is what the category would be known as and I'm afraid the performance is not that great.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

I can't understand why Nestlé demonstrate their lack of creativity, vocabulary and opportunity by recycling yet again, rather worse than the original, the 'it's not inside it's on top'...

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

She doesn't even deliver the line very well - sorry, actress!

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Watch the TV campaign for yourself (remaining ads appear below the interview audio):

Listen to Rice's critiques below (zeros at 12:42 with Cremora from 14:11):


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] No longer 'onnnn top'? Rating the latest remakes of classic Cremora ad




