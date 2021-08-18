Joburg muncipality SA's most corrupt, Cape Town no 5 - Corruption Watch report





It's well-known or at least assumed that a lot of the corruption in South Africa happens at local government level.

A new Corruption Watch report bears this out with accounts from whistleblowers.

The report titled South Africa Needs Clean Hands highlights the corruption issues that have plagued municipalities throughout the country for almost 10 years.

Bruce Whitfield interviews researcher Melusi Ncala.

From the 33,000 reports of corruption that we have received between 2012 and the end of 2020, approximately 16% of them relate to corruption in local government. It is widespread. Melusi Ncala, Researcher - Corruption Watch

Municipalities are facing issues of procurement and employment irregularities as well as bribery. This is testimony that actually gives credence to the whole idea that municipalities are corruption-driven and something needs to get done because local governments are responsible for the nitty-gritty of service delivery. Melusi Ncala, Researcher - Corruption Watch

The ten #municipalities from which we received the most #corruption complaints over the last nine years include seven metropolitan municipalities and three local municipalities.



To download the full report, click here https://t.co/i62WdlXfFQ. pic.twitter.com/GCJnF1QnFC — Corruption Watch (@Corruption_SA) August 18, 2021

The stories they have seen coming from Cape Town are quite extraordinary Ncala says.

In one of the cases a company is alleged to have double-billed the City for contracts that they had with them... maintaining parks and pruning trees... because officials were getting kickbacks they allowed them to double-bill. Melusi Ncala, Researcher - Corruption Watch

If the municipal manager is the epicentre of a large proportion of fraud it then becomes a salary issue because municipal managers are some of the best-paid people in the country. These are supposed to be people with a high level of integrity... Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

The office of the municipal manager comes in at 34% and the local police at 30%. Melusi Ncala, Researcher - Corruption Watch

Listen to the interview with Ncala on The Money Show:

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Joburg muncipality SA's most corrupt, Cape Town no 5 - Corruption Watch report