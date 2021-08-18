Joburg muncipality SA's most corrupt, Cape Town no 5 - Corruption Watch report
It's well-known or at least assumed that a lot of the corruption in South Africa happens at local government level.
A new Corruption Watch report bears this out with accounts from whistleblowers.
The report titled South Africa Needs Clean Hands highlights the corruption issues that have plagued municipalities throughout the country for almost 10 years.
Bruce Whitfield interviews researcher Melusi Ncala.
From the 33,000 reports of corruption that we have received between 2012 and the end of 2020, approximately 16% of them relate to corruption in local government. It is widespread.Melusi Ncala, Researcher - Corruption Watch
Municipalities are facing issues of procurement and employment irregularities as well as bribery. This is testimony that actually gives credence to the whole idea that municipalities are corruption-driven and something needs to get done because local governments are responsible for the nitty-gritty of service delivery.Melusi Ncala, Researcher - Corruption Watch
The ten #municipalities from which we received the most #corruption complaints over the last nine years include seven metropolitan municipalities and three local municipalities.— Corruption Watch (@Corruption_SA) August 18, 2021
To download the full report, click here https://t.co/i62WdlXfFQ. pic.twitter.com/GCJnF1QnFC
The stories they have seen coming from Cape Town are quite extraordinary Ncala says.
In one of the cases a company is alleged to have double-billed the City for contracts that they had with them... maintaining parks and pruning trees... because officials were getting kickbacks they allowed them to double-bill.Melusi Ncala, Researcher - Corruption Watch
If the municipal manager is the epicentre of a large proportion of fraud it then becomes a salary issue because municipal managers are some of the best-paid people in the country. These are supposed to be people with a high level of integrity...Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
The office of the municipal manager comes in at 34% and the local police at 30%.Melusi Ncala, Researcher - Corruption Watch
Listen to the interview with Ncala on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Joburg muncipality SA's most corrupt, Cape Town no 5 - Corruption Watch report
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/rawpixel/rawpixel1810/rawpixel181001668/111123212-diverse-people-crime-shoot.jpg
More from Business
How Naspers-Prosus share swap helped to 'break' the JSE
The Money Show talks to Michael Treherne (Portfolio Manager, Vestact Asset Management) about the morning's trading outage.Read More
[WATCH] No longer 'onnnn top'? Rating the latest remakes of classic Cremora ad
The campaign celebrates the joy of inclusion says Nestlé. However, branding expert Andy Rice wasn't feeling it on The Money ShowRead More
Apple's plans to fight child porn by scanning your phone
It will only affect US users and it is not all photos, but it has got some asking if it is justifiedRead More
Govt wants you to pay 12% of your earnings into a state-managed pension fund
Who decides where the money goes? Bruce Whitfiled talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the new government plan.Read More
Rand is overvalued by 17.6% - Rand Merchant Bank 'Milk Index'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank.Read More
CPI comes in at 4.6% for July - Stats SA
This is lower than the 4.9% in June and 5.2% in May.Read More
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul
'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show.Read More
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa
'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag.Read More
Transnet wants R100bn private investment in SA ports - how would it work?
Bruce Whitfield talks to Gavin Kelly (CEO, Road Freight Association) about the proposed public-private partnership.Read More
More from Politics
Govt wants you to pay 12% of your earnings into a state-managed pension fund
Who decides where the money goes? Bruce Whitfiled talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the new government plan.Read More
Transnet wants R100bn private investment in SA ports - how would it work?
Bruce Whitfield talks to Gavin Kelly (CEO, Road Freight Association) about the proposed public-private partnership.Read More
Critical to encourage more people to get the jab ahead of SA's 4th wave - B4SA
Business for South Africa's Martin Kingston tells The Money Show about the strategy being drawn up to address vaccine hesitancy.Read More
ANC announces Bushy Maape as NW premier-elect
Job Mokgoro and the interim provincial committee have been at odds for several years with the latter complaining that relations with the premier have completely broken down.Read More
Ramaphosa: Reports SSA had unvetted private army working for Zuma being probed
President Cyril Ramaphosa said that this was one of the reasons why state security has been moved to the Presidency.Read More
State Security Agency needs realignment, Ramaphosa tells Zondo Inquiry
President Cyril Ramaphosa described the agency as a sensitive and important asset to the nation, which he said should be realigned, as in the past, it had been found to be in service of sections of society and a faction in the governing party.Read More
Ramaphosa: We need to probe lapses at SSA and how it manifested
Advocate Paul Pretorius is questioning the president on the state of the ministry, which Ramaphosa has just collapsed as he’s moved the security agency under his office.Read More
Ramaphosa not aware of Gigaba being in the Guptas' pockets
President Cyril Ramaphosa told the commission that it was not necessarily unusual that Malusi Gigaba was promoted from being a deputy Home Affairs minister to being appointed minister of Public Enterprises.Read More
Duarte criticises Zuma for having meetings outside of ANC, govt structures
The African National Congress (ANC)'s deputy secretary-general of the governing party said that Wednesday’s session was the first time that she had heard of a March 2015 meeting at Zuma’s private home which resulted in the suspension of three Eskom executives.Read More
More from Local
Govt wants you to pay 12% of your earnings into a state-managed pension fund
Who decides where the money goes? Bruce Whitfiled talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the new government plan.Read More
How to boost SA's vaccine rollout: 'Provide credible, science-based information'
United Nations special rapporteur on the right to health Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng says it is no use incentivising people who don't understand what Covid-19 is.Read More
Productivity SA on a mission to help distressed small businesses
Productivity SA CEO Mothunye Mothiba says the first thing they do is assess the company's productivity and operation efficiency challenges.Read More
SAHPRA gives CapeBio green light to produce PCR kits for Covid-19 testing
CEO Daniel Ndima says the kits, which were co-developed by CapeBio and the CSIR, will help South Africa reduce its dependency on imports.Read More
Basic Education Department clarifies position on October school holidays
Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says unions are opposed to the scrapping of the holiday but the matter is still on the table.Read More
Response at Bara taxi rank vaccine site overwhelming - MEC Jacob Mamabolo
Mandy Wiener speaks to Gauteng MEC for Transport Jacob Mamabolo about vaccine pop-up sites at taxi ranks.Read More
'Parents do not know how to approach the subject of sex with their children'
Listeners on the Clement Manyathela Show reacted to the shocking revelation that 23,226 young girls became pregnant in Gauteng between April of last year and March.Read More
Men urged to test as listeners detail the pain and rejection due to infertility
DJ Fresh called in to relate his experience and encouraged men to check and do away with the assumption that the problem is always with the women.Read More
CPI comes in at 4.6% for July - Stats SA
This is lower than the 4.9% in June and 5.2% in May.Read More