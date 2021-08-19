COVID-19: South Africa records 14,728 new cases and 384 deaths
South Africa has recorded 14,728 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,638,981.
384 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 78,377 since the beginning of the pandemic.
RELATED: South Africa records 7,983 new cases and 299 deaths
The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2,402,020 with a recovery rate of 91,0%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 9,962,111 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 638 981 with 14 728 new cases reported. Today 384 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 78 377 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 402 020 with a recovery rate of 91,0% pic.twitter.com/O96a3HdK02— Department of Health (@HealthZA) August 18, 2021
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/ocskaymark/ocskaymark2004/ocskaymark200400801/145763790-doctors-hand-wearing-protective-glove-holding-covid-19-blood-test-in-front-of-patients-form.jpg
More from Local
Joburg muncipality SA's most corrupt, Cape Town no 5 - Corruption Watch report
Bruce Whitfield talks to researcher Melusi Ncala about the new Corruption Watch report on graft in local government.Read More
Govt wants you to pay 12% of your earnings into a state-managed pension fund
Who decides where the money goes? Bruce Whitfiled talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the new government plan.Read More
How to boost SA's vaccine rollout: 'Provide credible, science-based information'
United Nations special rapporteur on the right to health Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng says it is no use incentivising people who don't understand what Covid-19 is.Read More
Productivity SA on a mission to help distressed small businesses
Productivity SA CEO Mothunye Mothiba says the first thing they do is assess the company's productivity and operation efficiency challenges.Read More
SAHPRA gives CapeBio green light to produce PCR kits for Covid-19 testing
CEO Daniel Ndima says the kits, which were co-developed by CapeBio and the CSIR, will help South Africa reduce its dependency on imports.Read More
Basic Education Department clarifies position on October school holidays
Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says unions are opposed to the scrapping of the holiday but the matter is still on the table.Read More
Response at Bara taxi rank vaccine site overwhelming - MEC Jacob Mamabolo
Mandy Wiener speaks to Gauteng MEC for Transport Jacob Mamabolo about vaccine pop-up sites at taxi ranks.Read More
'Parents do not know how to approach the subject of sex with their children'
Listeners on the Clement Manyathela Show reacted to the shocking revelation that 23,226 young girls became pregnant in Gauteng between April of last year and March.Read More
Men urged to test as listeners detail the pain and rejection due to infertility
DJ Fresh called in to relate his experience and encouraged men to check and do away with the assumption that the problem is always with the women.Read More
CPI comes in at 4.6% for July - Stats SA
This is lower than the 4.9% in June and 5.2% in May.Read More