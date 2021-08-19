COVID-19: South Africa records 14,728 new cases and 384 deaths





South Africa has recorded 14,728 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,638,981.

384 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 78,377 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2,402,020 with a recovery rate of 91,0%.

The total number of vaccines administered is 9,962,111 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.