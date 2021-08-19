Lechesa Tsenoli: They do not have authority to stop us
Acting Speaker of the National Assembly Lechesa Tsenoli says it's all system go for Parliament to elect former Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula as Speaker of the National Assembly despite a chorus of objections.
The majority of opposition parties have indicated they will not participate in the vote. Some civil society organisations have written to Parliament asking for the prevention of the election on Mapisa-Nqakula.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Tsenoli says they have received the objections but they are going ahead.
We very gently advise them, no they do not have authority to stop us. We can't have an individual or an organisation stopping Parliament from proceeding with its constitutional requirements.Lechesa Tsenoli, Acting Speaker of the National Assembly
We have advised them that no, we are going ahead and they know they have a route, they could have gone to court to seek the advice of the court.Lechesa Tsenoli, Acting Speaker of the National Assembly
Listen to the full interview below:
