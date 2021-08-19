WATCH: Alligator attacks its handler at a children’s birthday party
An alligator attacked its handler at a children's party.
The handler fought with the alligator until help arrived.
Watch the terrifying moment an alligator attacked its handler at a children’s birthday party (warning: distressing) pic.twitter.com/9KmXfEqM62— NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 18, 2021
