WATCH: Non-venomous snake slithering out of spice shelf goes viral

Today at 11:05 Across the Desk- Taxi drivers The Clement Manyathela Show

Today at 12:05 The National Assembly elects it's sixth speaker; this has been met with contraversy. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.

Today at 12:10 Why is the National Assembly Speaker position so important? Why is the role crucial? The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Sanusha Naidu- author, academic and research specialist.

Today at 12:15 EFF says it will not participate in the election of speaker of parliament. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Omphile Maote - Provincial Treasurer at Eff Gauteng

Today at 12:23 The High Court in gauteng endorses the settlement agreement between CASAC and the JSC The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - CASAC

Today at 12:37 Weekly Digicon: Are Western Cape numbers still increasing? The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:41 Bhekisisa: SA Health Products Regulatory Authority reports that no one in SA has died from getting a Covid-19 vaccine. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Aisha Abdool Karim - Journalist at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

Today at 12:45 PLETT Rage prganisers announce, "no vax, no entry rule" for those attending the annual post-matric party in December. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Ronen Klugman, Plett Rage organiser.

Today at 12:52 Mandy's book of the week: Flow - The Book About Menstruation. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Candice Chirwa · Qrate Founder and Director | Menstruation Activist

Today at 18:20 ZOOM Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx

Today at 18:39 Standard Bank interim earnings up 52% to R11.5 billion The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Sim Tshabalala - CEO Sim Tshabalala

Today at 18:50 ZOOM Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous : The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....

Today at 19:18 ZOOM Small Business Focus: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

