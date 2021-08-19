Before I can work on an episode I have to get my mind in writing zone - Phathu
South African producer and writer Phathutshedzo Makwarela is a well-known figure. He and Gwydion Beynon co-own the production company Tshedza Pictures, which has received numerous accolades for creating popular telenovelas and soap operas such as The River, The Queen, Igazi, and The Republic, to mention a few.
Makwarela was born in Mamvuka village, Limpopo, to parents who wanted him to pursue a career in engineering. Though he begged his uncle to meet with his parents to persuade them to allow him to pursue a television career after high school, he was unsuccessful and ended up at a school in Lebowakgomo, Limpopo, where he studied motor mechanics.
He later on with his parents' approval, enrolled in Tshwane University of Technology in Pretoria, where he majored in Television and Film Production.
When I was asked to select songs for this interview I had to ask myself what kind of songs should I choose from my long list then I thought since we will be talking about my career let me give you songs that are tied to what I do.Phathutshedzo Makwarela, Producer and content writer
I have a unique perspective on where I grew up, which was in a village with no electricity or running water. Even as a child, I did not want to be there, and I understand that this may be an unpopular opinion among Twitter users. I desired more from life and the cosmos, and I believed that in order to do it, I needed to leave.Phathutshedzo Makwarela, Producer and content writer
I went to a school where everyone wanted to be an engineer; it was the dream and my parents were happy that I was considering it. However, when I was in grade 11, I realised that this was not what I wanted to do, and while watching Generations - which was huge at the time - and seeing Mfundi Vundla on the credits, I realised that this is what I wanted to do.Phathutshedzo Makwarela, Producer and content writer
People have the impression that as a writer, I continually have ideas in my brain that I write down, and then they become the stories you see on television, but I actually have to get my mind in the writing zone first before I can work on an episode.Phathutshedzo Makwarela, Producer and content writer
Most writers will tell you that writing is a spiritual gift and a calling.Phathutshedzo Makwarela, Producer and content writer
Makwarela's career started when he worked as a writer at Muvhango, which is one of the popular television soap opera. He has created scripts for various telenovelas in South Africa since gaining the post of the chief writer in the Ferguson films soap opera ‘Rockville’ in 2013, with his colleague Gwydion Beynon.
When I finished my studies, I started emailing every head writer of every on-air show and telling them I wanted to be a writer. They would send me test scripts to see if I could write, and most of them would tell me I couldn't. The funny thing is that most of them have since gone out of business.Phathutshedzo Makwarela, Producer and content writer
Makwarela spoke of how Shona and Connie Ferguson were behind his success as a writer and production company owner.
The audience is lying; they enjoy it when we play with their emotions, and they become frustrated when we don't give them what they want. If I made them happy, I'm sure they'd be bored out of their minds.Phathutshedzo Makwarela, Producer and content writer
Nobody believed we could do it or were capable until Connie and Shona Ferguson, whom we met while filming ‘The Wild’, and they arrived as fiery godparents when the opportunity to pursue a spinoff which initially became Rockville. They hired us and entrusted us with telling storiesPhathutshedzo Makwarela, Producer and content writer
Listen to the full interview below...
