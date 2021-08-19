Mapisa-Nqakula voted the new Speaker of Parliament





CAPE TOWN - Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has officially been voted as the new Speaker of the National Assembly.

She received 199 votes while Democratic Alliance nominee Annelie Lotriet received 82 votes. She's the fourth woman to be elected as speaker.

“In terms of item six of part A, schedule three to the constitution, I accordingly declare Honourable Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula duly elected as the speaker of the National Assembly.”

With those words, Judge President John Hlophe has declared Mapisa-Nqakula the duly elected National Assembly Speaker.

The vacancy was created when former Speaker Thandi Modise was appointed Defence Minister earlier this month.

There had been strong opposition to Mapisa-Nqakula's nomination as Speaker, including a legal challenge and criticism by Freedom Under Law.

Mapisa-Nqakula has pledged to foster greater cooperation.

As expected, the ANC nominee has received the most votes despite opposition to her appointment from other parties and civil society.

Taking to the podium for the first time, Mapisa-Nqakula has told the house she felt humbled by her election.

“I also felt great pride both as a member of this house and as a South African observing the exercise of democracy during these proceedings.”

The new Speaker has committed to provisions in the Constitution and the rules of National Assembly.

