Mapisa-Nqakula voted the new Speaker of Parliament

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 17:10
Everyone older than 18 can get their Covid vaccines from Friday
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Director of CAPRISA.
Today at 17:20
New proposal for all workers to invest in government pension
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Iraj Abedian - CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 3/4
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:15
local currency reaches its weakest level in more than five months
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Matete Thulare - Head of FX Execution at RMB
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Standard Bank interim earnings up 52% to R11.5 billion
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sim Tshabalala - CEO Sim Tshabalala
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous : Update on two new side hustles and two side hustle updates
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:08
The impending decision on the sale of Burger King to Grand Parade Investments
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tembinkosi Bonakele - Competition Commissioner
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus: How to interpret a CV or resume....as a business owner.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance The Good, and The Bad of having debt
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
This is how to tackle unexpected defects when buying a home Huizemark Franchising Group director Bryan Biehler emphasises the importance of reading the contract and thoroughly inspecting the... 19 August 2021 5:01 PM
'There is no justification for Gauteng spending R1-billion on decontamination' The Special Investigative Unit has recommended a disciplinary committee for provincial education authorities over decontamination... 19 August 2021 4:10 PM
Mapisa-Nqakula voted the new Speaker of Parliament She received 199 votes while Democratic Alliance nominee Annelie Lotriet received 82 votes. 19 August 2021 3:01 PM
Joburg muncipality SA's most corrupt, Cape Town no 5 - Corruption Watch report Bruce Whitfield talks to researcher Melusi Ncala about the new Corruption Watch report on graft in local government. 18 August 2021 8:56 PM
Govt wants you to pay 12% of your earnings into a state-managed pension fund Who decides where the money goes? Bruce Whitfiled talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the new government plan. 18 August 2021 7:12 PM
Transnet wants R100bn private investment in SA ports - how would it work? Bruce Whitfield talks to Gavin Kelly (CEO, Road Freight Association) about the proposed public-private partnership. 17 August 2021 7:48 PM
How Naspers-Prosus share swap helped to 'break' the JSE The Money Show talks to Michael Treherne (Portfolio Manager, Vestact Asset Management) about the morning's trading outage. 18 August 2021 8:19 PM
[WATCH] No longer 'onnnn top'? Rating the latest remakes of classic Cremora ad The campaign celebrates the joy of inclusion says Nestlé. However, branding expert Andy Rice wasn't feeling it on The Money Show... 18 August 2021 7:39 PM
Apple's plans to fight child porn by scanning your phone It will only affect US users and it is not all photos, but it has got some asking if it is justified 18 August 2021 7:15 PM
WATCH: Non-venomous snake slithering out of spice shelf goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 August 2021 9:15 AM
WATCH: Alligator attacks its handler at a children's birthday party Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 August 2021 9:00 AM
WATCH: Restaurant surprises blind woman with birthday message written in braille Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 August 2021 8:30 AM
Hugo Broos names 31-man Bafana Bafana squad for World Cup qualifiers South Africa are in Group G, together with neighbours Zimbabwe, Ghana and Ethiopia with the group winners progressing through to t... 19 August 2021 2:11 PM
Sale of Celtic FC: 'Great tragedy that Bloemfontein will lose a venerable club' The 52-year-old Bloemfontein Celtic soccer club will now be known as Royal AM and move its home ground to Durban. 17 August 2021 4:16 PM
Josef Zinnbauer resigns as Orlando Pirates head coach His departure comes on the back of the club, who were defending champions, being knocked out of the MTN8 at the quarterfinal stage... 16 August 2021 4:16 PM
007 star Daniel Craig won't be leaving fortunes for his children Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 August 2021 8:57 AM
Thando Hopa shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 16 August 2021 11:43 AM
LISTEN: Sophie Ndaba's son diss track 'My Stepfather's a devil' goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 August 2021 9:11 AM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
Are Cryptos part of the financial system or is it a new financial system? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 17 August 2021 6:00 AM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
New Zambian president 'must move away from tribal lines and tackle corruption' Institute for Security Studies researcher Ringisai Chikohomero says Zambians have given Hakainde Hichilema a mandate to bring some... 16 August 2021 1:30 PM
[LISTEN] Marburg virus death rate is very high, 50% of infected people die Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati about the Marburg virus. 14 August 2021 9:37 AM
[WATCH] No longer 'onnnn top'? Rating the latest remakes of classic Cremora ad The campaign celebrates the joy of inclusion says Nestlé. However, branding expert Andy Rice wasn't feeling it on The Money Show... 18 August 2021 7:39 PM
[BUSINESS BOOK REVIEW] How disagreeing 'productively' leads to better outcomes The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends. 16 August 2021 7:33 PM
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too' Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show. 12 August 2021 9:01 PM
Mapisa-Nqakula voted the new Speaker of Parliament

19 August 2021 3:01 PM
by Babalo Ndenze
Tags:
African National Congress
National Assembly
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula
National Assembly Speaker

She received 199 votes while Democratic Alliance nominee Annelie Lotriet received 82 votes.

CAPE TOWN - Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has officially been voted as the new Speaker of the National Assembly.

She received 199 votes while Democratic Alliance nominee Annelie Lotriet received 82 votes. She's the fourth woman to be elected as speaker.

"In terms of item six of part A, schedule three to the constitution, I accordingly declare Honourable Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula duly elected as the speaker of the National Assembly."

With those words, Judge President John Hlophe has declared Mapisa-Nqakula the duly elected National Assembly Speaker.

The vacancy was created when former Speaker Thandi Modise was appointed Defence Minister earlier this month.

There had been strong opposition to Mapisa-Nqakula's nomination as Speaker, including a legal challenge and criticism by Freedom Under Law.

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has ben elected new National Assembly Speaker.

Mapisa-Nqakula has pledged to foster greater cooperation.

As expected, the ANC nominee has received the most votes despite opposition to her appointment from other parties and civil society.

Taking to the podium for the first time, Mapisa-Nqakula has told the house she felt humbled by her election.

"I also felt great pride both as a member of this house and as a South African observing the exercise of democracy during these proceedings."

The new Speaker has committed to provisions in the Constitution and the rules of National Assembly.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Mapisa-Nqakula voted the new Speaker of Parliament




Joburg muncipality SA's most corrupt, Cape Town no 5 - Corruption Watch report

18 August 2021 8:56 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to researcher Melusi Ncala about the new Corruption Watch report on graft in local government.

Govt wants you to pay 12% of your earnings into a state-managed pension fund

18 August 2021 7:12 PM

Who decides where the money goes? Bruce Whitfiled talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the new government plan.

Transnet wants R100bn private investment in SA ports - how would it work?

17 August 2021 7:48 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Gavin Kelly (CEO, Road Freight Association) about the proposed public-private partnership.

Critical to encourage more people to get the jab ahead of SA's 4th wave - B4SA

17 August 2021 6:54 PM

Business for South Africa's Martin Kingston tells The Money Show about the strategy being drawn up to address vaccine hesitancy.

ANC announces Bushy Maape as NW premier-elect

17 August 2021 2:19 PM

Job Mokgoro and the interim provincial committee have been at odds for several years with the latter complaining that relations with the premier have completely broken down.

Ramaphosa: Reports SSA had unvetted private army working for Zuma being probed

12 August 2021 12:58 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that this was one of the reasons why state security has been moved to the Presidency.

State Security Agency needs realignment, Ramaphosa tells Zondo Inquiry

12 August 2021 12:54 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa described the agency as a sensitive and important asset to the nation, which he said should be realigned, as in the past, it had been found to be in service of sections of society and a faction in the governing party.

Ramaphosa: We need to probe lapses at SSA and how it manifested

12 August 2021 11:58 AM

Advocate Paul Pretorius is questioning the president on the state of the ministry, which Ramaphosa has just collapsed as he’s moved the security agency under his office.

Ramaphosa not aware of Gigaba being in the Guptas' pockets

12 August 2021 10:29 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa told the commission that it was not necessarily unusual that Malusi Gigaba was promoted from being a deputy Home Affairs minister to being appointed minister of Public Enterprises.

Duarte criticises Zuma for having meetings outside of ANC, govt structures

12 August 2021 9:21 AM

The African National Congress (ANC)'s deputy secretary-general of the governing party said that Wednesday’s session was the first time that she had heard of a March 2015 meeting at Zuma’s private home which resulted in the suspension of three Eskom executives.

This is how to tackle unexpected defects when buying a home

19 August 2021 5:01 PM

Huizemark Franchising Group director Bryan Biehler emphasises the importance of reading the contract and thoroughly inspecting the property before making a purchase.

'There is no justification for Gauteng spending R1-billion on decontamination'

19 August 2021 4:10 PM

The Special Investigative Unit has recommended a disciplinary committee for provincial education authorities over decontamination contracts.

University of Johannesburg to host virtual conference on safeguarding sports

19 August 2021 2:54 PM

UJ head of the department for sport & movement studies Dr Heather Morris-Eyton says sports federations around the world are becoming more aware of the challenges faced by athletes.

Cabinet gives nod for 18-to-35-years cohort to get Covid-19 jabs from tomorrow

19 August 2021 1:17 PM

To date, South Africa has administered 9,962,111 vaccines since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

You're less likely to be hospitalised or have severe disease after vaccination

19 August 2021 1:14 PM

Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre journalist Aisha Abdool Karim says a SAHPRA report shows that the vaccines everely lead to a significant reduction against severe disease.

Before I can work on an episode I have to get my mind in writing zone - Phathu

19 August 2021 12:43 PM

South African producer and writer Phathutshedzo Makwarela says they were afraid when they were first offered the opportunity to create the soap opera 'The River' which has since become a major success.

WATCH LIVE: National Assembly elects new Speaker

19 August 2021 10:51 AM

Members of Parliament are electing a new National Assembly Speaker after Thandi Modise was moved into President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet as the new minister of defence.

Lechesa Tsenoli: They do not have authority to stop us

19 August 2021 8:28 AM

Bongani Bigwa speaks to the acting speaker of the National Assembly Lechesa Tsenoli about the process of electing Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

COVID-19: South Africa records 14,728 new cases and 384 deaths

19 August 2021 7:00 AM

The Health Department says 9,962,111 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

Joburg muncipality SA's most corrupt, Cape Town no 5 - Corruption Watch report

18 August 2021 8:56 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to researcher Melusi Ncala about the new Corruption Watch report on graft in local government.

