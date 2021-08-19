You're less likely to be hospitalised or have severe disease after vaccination

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020 Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:05
Knowler Knows - Romance scams
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Gail - Romance Scam victim
Taryn Hunkin - Customs consultant
Wendy Knowler
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Standard Bank interim earnings up 52% to R11.5 billion
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sim Tshabalala - CEO Sim Tshabalala
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous :
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:08
The impending decision on the sale of Burger King to Grand Parade Investments
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tembinkosi Bonakele - Competition Commissioner
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus:
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance The Good, and The Bad of having debt
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cabinet gives nod for 18-to-35-years cohort to get Covid-19 jabs from tomorrow To date, South Africa has administered 9,962,111 vaccines since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 19 August 2021 1:17 PM
You're less likely to be hospitalised or have severe disease after vaccination Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre journalist Aisha Abdool Karim says a SAHPRA report shows that the vaccines everely lead to a si... 19 August 2021 1:14 PM
Before I can work on an episode I have to get my mind in writing zone - Phathu South African producer and writer Phathutshedzo Makwarela says they were afraid when they were first offered the opportunity to cr... 19 August 2021 12:43 PM
View all Local
Joburg muncipality SA's most corrupt, Cape Town no 5 - Corruption Watch report Bruce Whitfield talks to researcher Melusi Ncala about the new Corruption Watch report on graft in local government. 18 August 2021 8:56 PM
Govt wants you to pay 12% of your earnings into a state-managed pension fund Who decides where the money goes? Bruce Whitfiled talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the new government plan. 18 August 2021 7:12 PM
Transnet wants R100bn private investment in SA ports - how would it work? Bruce Whitfield talks to Gavin Kelly (CEO, Road Freight Association) about the proposed public-private partnership. 17 August 2021 7:48 PM
View all Politics
How Naspers-Prosus share swap helped to 'break' the JSE The Money Show talks to Michael Treherne (Portfolio Manager, Vestact Asset Management) about the morning's trading outage. 18 August 2021 8:19 PM
Apple's plans to fight child porn by scanning your phone It will only affect US users and it is not all photos, but it has got some asking if it is justified 18 August 2021 7:15 PM
Rand is overvalued by 17.6% - Rand Merchant Bank 'Milk Index' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 18 August 2021 11:16 AM
View all Business
WATCH: Non-venomous snake slithering out of spice shelf goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 August 2021 9:15 AM
WATCH: Alligator attacks its handler at a children’s birthday party Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 August 2021 9:00 AM
WATCH: Restaurant surprises blind woman with birthday message written in braille Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 August 2021 8:30 AM
View all Lifestyle
Sale of Celtic FC: 'Great tragedy that Bloemfontein will lose a venerable club' The 52-year-old Bloemfontein Celtic soccer club will now be known as Royal AM and move its home ground to Durban. 17 August 2021 4:16 PM
Josef Zinnbauer resigns as Orlando Pirates head coach His departure comes on the back of the club, who were defending champions, being knocked out of the MTN8 at the quarterfinal stage... 16 August 2021 4:16 PM
'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists. 10 August 2021 9:18 PM
View all Sport
007 star Daniel Craig won't be leaving fortunes for his children Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 August 2021 8:57 AM
Thando Hopa shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 16 August 2021 11:43 AM
LISTEN: Sophie Ndaba's son diss track 'My Stepfather's a devil' goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 August 2021 9:11 AM
View all Entertainment
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
Are Cryptos part of the financial system or is it a new financial system? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 17 August 2021 6:00 AM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
View all World
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
New Zambian president 'must move away from tribal lines and tackle corruption' Institute for Security Studies researcher Ringisai Chikohomero says Zambians have given Hakainde Hichilema a mandate to bring some... 16 August 2021 1:30 PM
[LISTEN] Marburg virus death rate is very high, 50% of infected people die Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati about the Marburg virus. 14 August 2021 9:37 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] No longer 'onnnn top'? Rating the latest remakes of classic Cremora ad The campaign celebrates the joy of inclusion says Nestlé. However, branding expert Andy Rice wasn't feeling it on The Money Show... 18 August 2021 7:39 PM
[BUSINESS BOOK REVIEW] How disagreeing 'productively' leads to better outcomes The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends. 16 August 2021 7:33 PM
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too' Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show. 12 August 2021 9:01 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

You're less likely to be hospitalised or have severe disease after vaccination

19 August 2021 1:14 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
COVID-19 vaccine
Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Covid-19 vaccination
Aisha Abdool Karim

Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre journalist Aisha Abdool Karim says a SAHPRA report shows that the vaccines everely lead to a significant reduction against severe disease.

According to the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre, the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) has reported that no one in South Africa has died from getting a Covid-19 vaccine.

Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre journalist Aisha Abdool Karim has more.

Essentially what happened is that if you have received the vaccine and you experienced side effects, SAHPRA encourages people to download the Med Safety or go to the nearest healthcare facility.

Aisha Abdool Karim, Journalist - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

Through this reporting mechanism, they received reports that 53 deaths in people who have received vaccines, among those six of them had passed away as a result of being infected with the virus but in their investigation, they found that no link between the vaccination and the death. The vaccine itself is not causing people to die; there is a range of other reasons why somebody might pass away after being vaccinated.

Aisha Abdool Karim, Journalist - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

The main thing might be if you had another medical condition. It is important for people to understand that Covid vaccines do not give you 100% guarantee against infection, but they do severely lead to a significant reduction against severe disease. You are less likely to be hospitalised or develop a severe disease as a result of Covid after you have been vaccinated. The side effects that have been reported have been mild.

Aisha Abdool Karim, Journalist - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

Listen below for the full interview...




19 August 2021 1:14 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
COVID-19 vaccine
Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Covid-19 vaccination
Aisha Abdool Karim

More from Local

Cabinet gives nod for 18-to-35-years cohort to get Covid-19 jabs from tomorrow

19 August 2021 1:17 PM

To date, South Africa has administered 9,962,111 vaccines since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Before I can work on an episode I have to get my mind in writing zone - Phathu

19 August 2021 12:43 PM

South African producer and writer Phathutshedzo Makwarela says they were afraid when they were first offered the opportunity to create the soap opera 'The River' which has since become a major success.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH LIVE: National Assembly elects new Speaker

19 August 2021 10:51 AM

Members of Parliament are electing a new National Assembly Speaker after Thandi Modise was moved into President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet as the new minister of defence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lechesa Tsenoli: They do not have authority to stop us

19 August 2021 8:28 AM

Bongani Bigwa speaks to the acting speaker of the National Assembly Lechesa Tsenoli about the process of electing Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19: South Africa records 14,728 new cases and 384 deaths

19 August 2021 7:00 AM

The Health Department says 9,962,111 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joburg muncipality SA's most corrupt, Cape Town no 5 - Corruption Watch report

18 August 2021 8:56 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to researcher Melusi Ncala about the new Corruption Watch report on graft in local government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Govt wants you to pay 12% of your earnings into a state-managed pension fund

18 August 2021 7:12 PM

Who decides where the money goes? Bruce Whitfiled talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the new government plan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to boost SA's vaccine rollout: 'Provide credible, science-based information'

18 August 2021 5:27 PM

United Nations special rapporteur on the right to health Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng says it is no use incentivising people who don't understand what Covid-19 is.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Productivity SA on a mission to help distressed small businesses

18 August 2021 5:12 PM

Productivity SA CEO Mothunye Mothiba says the first thing they do is assess the company's productivity and operation efficiency challenges.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAHPRA gives CapeBio green light to produce PCR kits for Covid-19 testing

18 August 2021 4:26 PM

CEO Daniel Ndima says the kits, which were co-developed by CapeBio and the CSIR, will help South Africa reduce its dependency on imports.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cabinet gives nod for 18-to-35-years cohort to get Covid-19 jabs from tomorrow

Local

Before I can work on an episode I have to get my mind in writing zone - Phathu

Local

WATCH LIVE: National Assembly elects new Speaker

Local

EWN Highlights

Makhura's lawyer says ex-Gauteng Health CFO's Special Tribunal submission vague

19 August 2021 1:32 PM

The COVID-19 pandemic: The worst-affected nations right now

19 August 2021 1:04 PM

CGE urges govt to speed up the opening of digital sexual offences courts in SA

19 August 2021 12:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA