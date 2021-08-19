You're less likely to be hospitalised or have severe disease after vaccination





According to the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre, the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) has reported that no one in South Africa has died from getting a Covid-19 vaccine.

Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre journalist Aisha Abdool Karim has more.

Essentially what happened is that if you have received the vaccine and you experienced side effects, SAHPRA encourages people to download the Med Safety or go to the nearest healthcare facility. Aisha Abdool Karim, Journalist - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

Through this reporting mechanism, they received reports that 53 deaths in people who have received vaccines, among those six of them had passed away as a result of being infected with the virus but in their investigation, they found that no link between the vaccination and the death. The vaccine itself is not causing people to die; there is a range of other reasons why somebody might pass away after being vaccinated. Aisha Abdool Karim, Journalist - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

The main thing might be if you had another medical condition. It is important for people to understand that Covid vaccines do not give you 100% guarantee against infection, but they do severely lead to a significant reduction against severe disease. You are less likely to be hospitalised or develop a severe disease as a result of Covid after you have been vaccinated. The side effects that have been reported have been mild. Aisha Abdool Karim, Journalist - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

