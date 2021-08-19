Cabinet gives nod for 18-to-35-years cohort to get Covid-19 jabs from tomorrow
Cabinet has approved the vaccination of the 18-to-35-year-old cohort from tomorrow 20 August 2021.
To date, South Africa has administered 9,962,111 vaccines since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
Cabinet has approved the vaccination of the 18 to 34 year old cohort from tomorrow (20 August 2021).#VaccineRolloutSA pic.twitter.com/DKxWZxe0X3— Mabine Seabe II (@Mabine_Seabe) August 19, 2021
Twitter users have shared their excitement at the news.
I literally heard 'Ashuuu ngwanoooo. Ke ladies night' when I heard the news. We getting Jabbed 😭😭— Beu (@Tebeu) August 19, 2021
18-35 can get jabbed from tomorrow 💉🎉— Karabo Ntshweng (@KaraboNtshweng) August 19, 2021
GETTING MY JAB TOMORROW!!! I WANT TO CRY! FINALLY!!!— All Things Property (@Zamantungwa_K) August 19, 2021
