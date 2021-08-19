University of Johannesburg to host virtual conference on safeguarding sports





Why do some athletes use illegal substances to get an advantage over their competitors? How can coach care for his or her athletes without abusing them? How does it feel to compete in the Olympics?

On the 19th and 20th of August 2021, the University of Johannesburg (UJ) Sports Division will host the second annual UJ Sports Conference on “Safeguarding Sports” to learn more about these experiences and assess the lessons learned.

About twenty (20) sports professionals will speak on a variety of topics connected to sports safety.

I think the initiation of this whole UJ sports conference and it's pivotal we are hosting it in August where we are highlighting women's month and the resilience of women in the country but also on the flip side to understand how much abuse is actually happening not only in the sports context but also in society at large is to understand how much abuse is actually happening not only in the sports context but also in the society at large. Dr Heather Morris-Eyton, Head of Dept for Sport & Movement Studies - University of Johannesburg

The conference will not only address gender-based violence within sports and society at large but how sports must also be a safe environment for children and athletes to participate in. Dr Heather Morris-Eyton, Head of Dept for Sport & Movement Studies - University of Johannesburg

The sports federations are becoming more aware because we also need to remember that it's not just women that get abused but also male athletes. Dr Heather Morris-Eyton, Head of Dept for Sport & Movement Studies - University of Johannesburg

RELATED: Hugo Broos names 31-man Bafana Bafana squad for World Cup qualifiers

Performance Psychologist and former athlete Dr. Kirsten van Heerden says a large percentage of the athletes are struggling with mental health issues.

Almost 40% were feeling some sort of depression. Dr Kirsten van Heerden, Performance Psychologist and former athlete

We must start treating athletes like human beings first and if we can look after their mental health by building systems around them. Dr Kirsten van Heerden, Performance Psychologist and former athlete

Listen to the full interview below...