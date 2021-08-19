University of Johannesburg to host virtual conference on safeguarding sports
Why do some athletes use illegal substances to get an advantage over their competitors? How can coach care for his or her athletes without abusing them? How does it feel to compete in the Olympics?
On the 19th and 20th of August 2021, the University of Johannesburg (UJ) Sports Division will host the second annual UJ Sports Conference on “Safeguarding Sports” to learn more about these experiences and assess the lessons learned.
About twenty (20) sports professionals will speak on a variety of topics connected to sports safety.
I think the initiation of this whole UJ sports conference and it's pivotal we are hosting it in August where we are highlighting women's month and the resilience of women in the country but also on the flip side to understand how much abuse is actually happening not only in the sports context but also in society at large is to understand how much abuse is actually happening not only in the sports context but also in the society at large.Dr Heather Morris-Eyton, Head of Dept for Sport & Movement Studies - University of Johannesburg
The conference will not only address gender-based violence within sports and society at large but how sports must also be a safe environment for children and athletes to participate in.Dr Heather Morris-Eyton, Head of Dept for Sport & Movement Studies - University of Johannesburg
The sports federations are becoming more aware because we also need to remember that it's not just women that get abused but also male athletes.Dr Heather Morris-Eyton, Head of Dept for Sport & Movement Studies - University of Johannesburg
RELATED: Hugo Broos names 31-man Bafana Bafana squad for World Cup qualifiers
Performance Psychologist and former athlete Dr. Kirsten van Heerden says a large percentage of the athletes are struggling with mental health issues.
Almost 40% were feeling some sort of depression.Dr Kirsten van Heerden, Performance Psychologist and former athlete
We must start treating athletes like human beings first and if we can look after their mental health by building systems around them.Dr Kirsten van Heerden, Performance Psychologist and former athlete
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_124625007_athletics-people-running-on-the-track-field-sunny-day.html?vti=mb0ykqlqtempqggl0z-2-2
More from Local
This is how to tackle unexpected defects when buying a home
Huizemark Franchising Group director Bryan Biehler emphasises the importance of reading the contract and thoroughly inspecting the property before making a purchase.Read More
'There is no justification for Gauteng spending R1-billion on decontamination'
The Special Investigative Unit has recommended a disciplinary committee for provincial education authorities over decontamination contracts.Read More
Mapisa-Nqakula voted the new Speaker of Parliament
She received 199 votes while Democratic Alliance nominee Annelie Lotriet received 82 votes.Read More
Cabinet gives nod for 18-to-35-years cohort to get Covid-19 jabs from tomorrow
To date, South Africa has administered 9,962,111 vaccines since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
You're less likely to be hospitalised or have severe disease after vaccination
Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre journalist Aisha Abdool Karim says a SAHPRA report shows that the vaccines everely lead to a significant reduction against severe disease.Read More
Before I can work on an episode I have to get my mind in writing zone - Phathu
South African producer and writer Phathutshedzo Makwarela says they were afraid when they were first offered the opportunity to create the soap opera 'The River' which has since become a major success.Read More
WATCH LIVE: National Assembly elects new Speaker
Members of Parliament are electing a new National Assembly Speaker after Thandi Modise was moved into President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet as the new minister of defence.Read More
Lechesa Tsenoli: They do not have authority to stop us
Bongani Bigwa speaks to the acting speaker of the National Assembly Lechesa Tsenoli about the process of electing Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 14,728 new cases and 384 deaths
The Health Department says 9,962,111 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More