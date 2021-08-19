Hugo Broos names 31-man Bafana Bafana squad for World Cup qualifiers





JOHANNESBURG - Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has named a 31-man squad to play Zimbabwe and Ghana in the upcoming Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers next month.

Bafana face Zimbabwe in the opening match on 3 September at the National Sports Stadium.

They then take on Ghana at FNB Stadium on 6 September.

South Africa is in Group G, together with neighbors Zimbabwe, Ghana, and Ethiopia.

The group winners progress to the final qualification for Qatar 2022.

The next stage of the CAF Group encounters are in October, followed in November by the final Group matches wherein the 10 Group winners will face each other to decide which five African countries will represent the continent in Qatar 2022.

Broos has named a 31-man squad in a bid to further assess most of the players.

He will whittle down his squad to 23 players before they travel to Zimbabwe and keep them for the home game against Ghana.

His final squad will be named on 24 August.

Bafana Bafana 31-man squad for Fifa Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Supersport United) Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu) Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs) Sifiso Mlungwana (Golden Arrows)

Defenders: Sydney Mobbie (Mamelodi Sundowns) Rushine De Reuck (Mamelodi Sundowns) Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns) Siyanda Xulu (Hapoel Tel Aviv, Israel) Thibang Phete (Belenenses FC, Portugal) Thabani Dube (Kaizer Chiefs) Njabulo Ngcobo (Kaizer Chiefs) Mosa Lebusa (Mamelodi Sundowns) Sibusiso Mabiliso (Kaizer Chiefs) Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates)

Midfielders: Kobamelo Kodisang (FC Braga, Portugal) Sipho Mbule (Supersport United) Teboho Mokoena (Supersport United) Mothobi Mvala (Mamelodi Sundowns) Sphelele Mkhulise (Mamelodi Sundowns) Sphephelo Sithole (Belenenses FC, Portugal) Yusuf Maart (Sekhukhune FC) Ethan Brooks (TS Galaxy) Siyethemba Sithebe (Amazulu) Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs)

Strikers: Thabiso Kutumela (Mamelodi Sundowns) Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg United) Gift Links (Aarhus GF, Denmark) Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC) Victor Letsoalo (Bloemfontein Celtics) Percy Tau (Brighton & Hove Albion, England) Luther Singh (F.C Copenhagen, Denmark)

This article first appeared on EWN : Hugo Broos names 31-man Bafana Bafana squad for World Cup qualifiers