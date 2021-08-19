Hugo Broos names 31-man Bafana Bafana squad for World Cup qualifiers

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:10
Everyone older than 18 can get their Covid vaccines from Friday
Guests
Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Director of CAPRISA.
Today at 17:20
New proposal for all workers to invest in government pension
Guests
Dr Iraj Abedian - CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 3/4
Today at 18:15
local currency reaches its weakest level in more than five months
Guests
Matete Thulare - Head of FX Execution at RMB
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Standard Bank interim earnings up 52% to R11.5 billion
Guests
Sim Tshabalala - CEO Sim Tshabalala
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous : Update on two new side hustles and two side hustle updates
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:08
The impending decision on the sale of Burger King to Grand Parade Investments
Guests
Tembinkosi Bonakele - Competition Commissioner
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus: How to interpret a CV or resume....as a business owner.
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance The Good, and The Bad of having debt
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Latest Local
This is how to tackle unexpected defects when buying a home Huizemark Franchising Group director Bryan Biehler emphasises the importance of reading the contract and thoroughly inspecting the... 19 August 2021 5:01 PM
'There is no justification for Gauteng spending R1-billion on decontamination' The Special Investigative Unit has recommended a disciplinary committee for provincial education authorities over decontamination... 19 August 2021 4:10 PM
Mapisa-Nqakula voted the new Speaker of Parliament She received 199 votes while Democratic Alliance nominee Annelie Lotriet received 82 votes. 19 August 2021 3:01 PM
View all Local
Joburg muncipality SA's most corrupt, Cape Town no 5 - Corruption Watch report Bruce Whitfield talks to researcher Melusi Ncala about the new Corruption Watch report on graft in local government. 18 August 2021 8:56 PM
Govt wants you to pay 12% of your earnings into a state-managed pension fund Who decides where the money goes? Bruce Whitfiled talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the new government plan. 18 August 2021 7:12 PM
Transnet wants R100bn private investment in SA ports - how would it work? Bruce Whitfield talks to Gavin Kelly (CEO, Road Freight Association) about the proposed public-private partnership. 17 August 2021 7:48 PM
View all Politics
How Naspers-Prosus share swap helped to 'break' the JSE The Money Show talks to Michael Treherne (Portfolio Manager, Vestact Asset Management) about the morning's trading outage. 18 August 2021 8:19 PM
[WATCH] No longer 'onnnn top'? Rating the latest remakes of classic Cremora ad The campaign celebrates the joy of inclusion says Nestlé. However, branding expert Andy Rice wasn't feeling it on The Money Show... 18 August 2021 7:39 PM
Apple's plans to fight child porn by scanning your phone It will only affect US users and it is not all photos, but it has got some asking if it is justified 18 August 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Non-venomous snake slithering out of spice shelf goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 August 2021 9:15 AM
WATCH: Alligator attacks its handler at a children’s birthday party Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 August 2021 9:00 AM
WATCH: Restaurant surprises blind woman with birthday message written in braille Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 August 2021 8:30 AM
View all Lifestyle
Hugo Broos names 31-man Bafana Bafana squad for World Cup qualifiers South Africa are in Group G, together with neighbours Zimbabwe, Ghana and Ethiopia with the group winners progressing through to t... 19 August 2021 2:11 PM
Sale of Celtic FC: 'Great tragedy that Bloemfontein will lose a venerable club' The 52-year-old Bloemfontein Celtic soccer club will now be known as Royal AM and move its home ground to Durban. 17 August 2021 4:16 PM
Josef Zinnbauer resigns as Orlando Pirates head coach His departure comes on the back of the club, who were defending champions, being knocked out of the MTN8 at the quarterfinal stage... 16 August 2021 4:16 PM
View all Sport
007 star Daniel Craig won't be leaving fortunes for his children Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 August 2021 8:57 AM
Thando Hopa shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 16 August 2021 11:43 AM
LISTEN: Sophie Ndaba's son diss track 'My Stepfather's a devil' goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 August 2021 9:11 AM
View all Entertainment
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
Are Cryptos part of the financial system or is it a new financial system? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 17 August 2021 6:00 AM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
View all World
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
New Zambian president 'must move away from tribal lines and tackle corruption' Institute for Security Studies researcher Ringisai Chikohomero says Zambians have given Hakainde Hichilema a mandate to bring some... 16 August 2021 1:30 PM
[LISTEN] Marburg virus death rate is very high, 50% of infected people die Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati about the Marburg virus. 14 August 2021 9:37 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] No longer 'onnnn top'? Rating the latest remakes of classic Cremora ad The campaign celebrates the joy of inclusion says Nestlé. However, branding expert Andy Rice wasn't feeling it on The Money Show... 18 August 2021 7:39 PM
[BUSINESS BOOK REVIEW] How disagreeing 'productively' leads to better outcomes The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends. 16 August 2021 7:33 PM
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too' Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show. 12 August 2021 9:01 PM
View all Opinion
Home
Sport

Hugo Broos names 31-man Bafana Bafana squad for World Cup qualifiers

19 August 2021 2:11 PM
South Africa are in Group G, together with neighbours Zimbabwe, Ghana and Ethiopia with the group winners progressing through to the final qualification for Qatar 2022.

JOHANNESBURG - Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has named a 31-man squad to play Zimbabwe and Ghana in the upcoming Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers next month.

Bafana face Zimbabwe in the opening match on 3 September at the National Sports Stadium.

They then take on Ghana at FNB Stadium on 6 September.

South Africa is in Group G, together with neighbors Zimbabwe, Ghana, and Ethiopia.

The group winners progress to the final qualification for Qatar 2022.

The next stage of the CAF Group encounters are in October, followed in November by the final Group matches wherein the 10 Group winners will face each other to decide which five African countries will represent the continent in Qatar 2022.

Broos has named a 31-man squad in a bid to further assess most of the players.

He will whittle down his squad to 23 players before they travel to Zimbabwe and keep them for the home game against Ghana.

His final squad will be named on 24 August.

Bafana Bafana 31-man squad for Fifa Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Supersport United) Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu) Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs) Sifiso Mlungwana (Golden Arrows)

Defenders: Sydney Mobbie (Mamelodi Sundowns) Rushine De Reuck (Mamelodi Sundowns) Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns) Siyanda Xulu (Hapoel Tel Aviv, Israel) Thibang Phete (Belenenses FC, Portugal) Thabani Dube (Kaizer Chiefs) Njabulo Ngcobo (Kaizer Chiefs) Mosa Lebusa (Mamelodi Sundowns) Sibusiso Mabiliso (Kaizer Chiefs) Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates)

Midfielders: Kobamelo Kodisang (FC Braga, Portugal) Sipho Mbule (Supersport United) Teboho Mokoena (Supersport United) Mothobi Mvala (Mamelodi Sundowns) Sphelele Mkhulise (Mamelodi Sundowns) Sphephelo Sithole (Belenenses FC, Portugal) Yusuf Maart (Sekhukhune FC) Ethan Brooks (TS Galaxy) Siyethemba Sithebe (Amazulu) Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs)

Strikers: Thabiso Kutumela (Mamelodi Sundowns) Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg United) Gift Links (Aarhus GF, Denmark) Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC) Victor Letsoalo (Bloemfontein Celtics) Percy Tau (Brighton & Hove Albion, England) Luther Singh (F.C Copenhagen, Denmark)

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Hugo Broos names 31-man Bafana Bafana squad for World Cup qualifiers




More from Sport

Sale of Celtic FC: 'Great tragedy that Bloemfontein will lose a venerable club'

17 August 2021 4:16 PM

The 52-year-old Bloemfontein Celtic soccer club will now be known as Royal AM and move its home ground to Durban.

Read More arrow_forward

Josef Zinnbauer resigns as Orlando Pirates head coach

16 August 2021 4:16 PM

His departure comes on the back of the club, who were defending champions, being knocked out of the MTN8 at the quarterfinal stage following a 2-1 loss to Swallows on Saturday night.

Read More arrow_forward

'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting

10 August 2021 9:18 PM

The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists.

Read More arrow_forward

The Messi mess lies with the club itself - Journalist

10 August 2021 5:31 PM

Barcelona-based John Carlin says the Spanish league might have made a plan and will lose an immense amount of value.

Read More arrow_forward

Sascoc: Olympic medallists Schoenmaker, Buitendag won’t receive medal bonuses

9 August 2021 12:56 PM

Schoenmaker and Buitendag were the only athletes from Team South Africa to win medals at the Tokyo games.

Read More arrow_forward

[PREVIEW] Springboks vs Lions: 'SA still suffering a bit from lack of game time'

6 August 2021 10:18 AM

Africa Melane interviews senior rugby journalist Gavin Rich.

Read More arrow_forward

SA Rugby set to defend itself and Rassie over World Rugby misconduct charges

4 August 2021 2:12 PM

Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says it's very tricky because the video was intended for World Rugby officials Joe Schmidt and Joel Jutge.

Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: High jumpers in tears as they decide to share gold medal

2 August 2021 8:55 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

Tatjana Schoenmaker is absolutely exceptional - Princess Charlene Wittstock

30 July 2021 1:31 PM

The former Olympian says she really salutes the athletes that have taken a very high risk to be in Japan during a pandemic.

Read More arrow_forward

SA's Schoenmaker smashes 200m breaststroke world record and claims Olympic gold

30 July 2021 5:23 AM

Tatjana Schoenmaker won the women's 200m breaststroke in a new world record time of 2:18.95.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'There is no justification for Gauteng spending R1-billion on decontamination'

Local

Cabinet gives nod for 18-to-35-years cohort to get Covid-19 jabs from tomorrow

Local

This is how to tackle unexpected defects when buying a home

Local

EWN Highlights

CT mom accused of selling naked pics of daughter (4) on dark web back in court

19 August 2021 3:59 PM

Makhura caused financial losses through illegal PPE contracts, Tribunal hears

19 August 2021 3:54 PM

INFOGRAPHIC: New Parly Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula's career highlights

19 August 2021 3:40 PM

