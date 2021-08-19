'There is no justification for Gauteng spending R1-billion on decontamination'
Gauteng MEC of education Panyaza Lesufi has received the preliminary report of the Special Investigative Unit (SIU) on the decontamination of Gauteng schools and has requested that it be made public to ensure transparency and accountability in dealing with officials who have been identified and implicated.
In just three months, the GDE spent R431 million on school decontamination, money that might have been used to eliminate asbestos schools and create more classrooms to alleviate congestion.
I would say it is a welcomed step that they have identified a number of officials and suggested that these officials are guilty or irresponsible of all financial misconduct and should be a disciplinary inquiry into those officials.Mark Heywood, Editor - Daily Maverick
One of my concerns is that when the SIU recommends disciplinary investigations, they are not always carried out.Mark Heywood, Editor - Daily Maverick
Forced them to start following the guidelines, which had not been recommended since May last year, in fact, they were opposed to using contamination and fogging, but it's something we need to look into further because I am aware that police are still fogging police stations.Mark Heywood, Editor - Daily Maverick
There is no justification for spending hundreds of millions of Rands, and based on my calculations, Gauteng may have spent up to R1 billion on decontamination.Mark Heywood, Editor - Daily Maverick
