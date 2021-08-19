'There is no justification for Gauteng spending R1-billion on decontamination'

Afternoon Drive with John Perlman Guests Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Director of CAPRISA.

Everyone older than 18 can get their Covid vaccines from Friday

Afternoon Drive with John Perlman Guests Dr Iraj Abedian - CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services

New proposal for all workers to invest in government pension

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield Guests Matete Thulare - Head of FX Execution at RMB

local currency reaches its weakest level in more than five months

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield Guests Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield Guests Sim Tshabalala - CEO Sim Tshabalala

Standard Bank interim earnings up 52% to R11.5 billion

Today at 18:50

ZOOM Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous : Update on two new side hustles and two side hustle updates

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....

