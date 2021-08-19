This is how to tackle unexpected defects when buying a home
Even if a buyer has thoroughly inspected the property, unexpected defects can appear after the offer to purchase has been signed.
Unfortunately, because these transactions are considered to be between two customers (the seller and the buyer), rather than a supplier and a consumer, buyers in real estate acquisitions are not protected by the Consumer Protection Act (CPA).
The most important thing is about the document that you signed when offered to purchase. The devil is in the details of whatever is specified in the contract ideally a seller will be able to sell normal usable property towards the buyer.Bryan Biehler, director and co-owner - Huizemark Franchising Group
When completing inspections, there is a patent fault, which is visible damage in a property, and it is the buyer's responsibility to satisfy themselves as to the overall condition of the property. Then there's the latent flaw, which you can't see when examining a property, and in certain contracts, you'll find a voetstoots clause that exempts the seller from liability if they were unaware of the defects at the time of the sale.Bryan Biehler, director and co-owner - Huizemark Franchising Group
When asked what to do if a person buys a house at an auction and then discovers that it has flaws, Biehler responded that because most houses sold at auction are in disrepair, the law can't help them.
When you acquire property at an auction, you get it exactly as it was, and in many cases, the properties are in a state of disarray, which is why banks auction them.Bryan Biehler, director and co-owner - Huizemark Franchising Group
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/home_debt.html
