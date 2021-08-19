Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show. 19 August 2021 9:02 PM
Standard Bank earnings double in 6 months, plans to open branches in PnP stores Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala about the Group's 1H21 results and South Africa's economic recovery. 19 August 2021 8:01 PM
This is how to tackle unexpected defects when buying a home Huizemark Franchising Group director Bryan Biehler emphasises the importance of reading the contract and thoroughly inspecting the... 19 August 2021 5:01 PM
View all Local
Mapisa-Nqakula voted the new Speaker of Parliament She received 199 votes while Democratic Alliance nominee Annelie Lotriet received 82 votes. 19 August 2021 3:01 PM
Joburg muncipality SA's most corrupt, Cape Town no 5 - Corruption Watch report Bruce Whitfield talks to researcher Melusi Ncala about the new Corruption Watch report on graft in local government. 18 August 2021 8:56 PM
Govt wants you to pay 12% of your earnings into a state-managed pension fund Who decides where the money goes? Bruce Whitfiled talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the new government plan. 18 August 2021 7:12 PM
View all Politics
How Naspers-Prosus share swap helped to 'break' the JSE The Money Show talks to Michael Treherne (Portfolio Manager, Vestact Asset Management) about the morning's trading outage. 18 August 2021 8:19 PM
[WATCH] No longer 'onnnn top'? Rating the latest remakes of classic Cremora ad The campaign celebrates the joy of inclusion says Nestlé. However, branding expert Andy Rice wasn't feeling it on The Money Show... 18 August 2021 7:39 PM
Apple's plans to fight child porn by scanning your phone It will only affect US users and it is not all photos, but it has got some asking if it is justified 18 August 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Non-venomous snake slithering out of spice shelf goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 August 2021 9:15 AM
WATCH: Alligator attacks its handler at a children’s birthday party Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 August 2021 9:00 AM
WATCH: Restaurant surprises blind woman with birthday message written in braille Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 August 2021 8:30 AM
View all Lifestyle
Hugo Broos names 31-man Bafana Bafana squad for World Cup qualifiers South Africa are in Group G, together with neighbours Zimbabwe, Ghana and Ethiopia with the group winners progressing through to t... 19 August 2021 2:11 PM
Sale of Celtic FC: 'Great tragedy that Bloemfontein will lose a venerable club' The 52-year-old Bloemfontein Celtic soccer club will now be known as Royal AM and move its home ground to Durban. 17 August 2021 4:16 PM
Josef Zinnbauer resigns as Orlando Pirates head coach His departure comes on the back of the club, who were defending champions, being knocked out of the MTN8 at the quarterfinal stage... 16 August 2021 4:16 PM
View all Sport
007 star Daniel Craig won't be leaving fortunes for his children Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 August 2021 8:57 AM
Thando Hopa shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 16 August 2021 11:43 AM
LISTEN: Sophie Ndaba's son diss track 'My Stepfather's a devil' goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 August 2021 9:11 AM
View all Entertainment
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
Are Cryptos part of the financial system or is it a new financial system? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 17 August 2021 6:00 AM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
View all World
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
New Zambian president 'must move away from tribal lines and tackle corruption' Institute for Security Studies researcher Ringisai Chikohomero says Zambians have given Hakainde Hichilema a mandate to bring some... 16 August 2021 1:30 PM
[LISTEN] Marburg virus death rate is very high, 50% of infected people die Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati about the Marburg virus. 14 August 2021 9:37 AM
View all Africa
[BUSINESS BOOK REVIEW] How disagreeing 'productively' leads to better outcomes The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends. 16 August 2021 7:33 PM
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too' Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show. 12 August 2021 9:01 PM
Why umbrella funds make so much sense Umbrella funds could be the best option for those hit the hardest by the pandemic. 12 August 2021 3:01 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Sport

12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund

19 August 2021 9:02 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Skateboarding
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Nic Haralambous
Ecommerce
bmx
side hustle
skateboard
flipsntricks
Slow Fund

Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show.
© goofyfoottaka/123rf.com

Side hustle guru and author Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1,000 a day for what is now almost six months to help kickstart would-be entrepreneurs' side hustle dreams.

The slowhustle.org founder says the number of grants now stands at just shy of 100.

Recipients also benefit from a coaching stint.

RELATED: Want a side hustle? Entrepreneur giving away money to help you get started

On The Money Show, Haralambous gives an update on some of the ventures sparked by his funding initiative.

These include a 12-year-old skateboard and BMX enthusiast who's started his own online skate business flipsntricks.co.za

We helped him get online. That business is now live and ready for people to go and buy.

Nic Haralambous, Entrepreneur and author

Go and check out his stuff... He's a 12-year-old kid who started an online store and that is impressive.

Nic Haralambous, Entrepreneur and author

Have a look at Andreas' merchandise at flipsntricks.co.za.

To apply for the side hustle funding, visit slowhustle.org.

Listen to Haralambous' side hustle update on The Money Show (Andreas' details at 5:43):


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund




19 August 2021 9:02 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Skateboarding
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Nic Haralambous
Ecommerce
bmx
side hustle
skateboard
flipsntricks
Slow Fund

More from Business

New conditions make it likely regulator will finally approve sale of Burger King

19 August 2021 8:24 PM

The Money Show gets clarity on a breakthrough in the deal from Bakhe Majenge, Chief Legal Counsel at the Competition Commission.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Standard Bank earnings double in 6 months, plans to open branches in PnP stores

19 August 2021 8:01 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala about the Group's 1H21 results and South Africa's economic recovery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rand slumps to worst level since March

19 August 2021 7:20 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Matete Thulare, Head of FX Execution at Rand Merchant Bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Load shedding possible 6 -9 pm 'but we might be able to scrape through' - Eskom

19 August 2021 6:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joburg muncipality SA's most corrupt, Cape Town no 5 - Corruption Watch report

18 August 2021 8:56 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to researcher Melusi Ncala about the new Corruption Watch report on graft in local government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How Naspers-Prosus share swap helped to 'break' the JSE

18 August 2021 8:19 PM

The Money Show talks to Michael Treherne (Portfolio Manager, Vestact Asset Management) about the morning's trading outage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] No longer 'onnnn top'? Rating the latest remakes of classic Cremora ad

18 August 2021 7:39 PM

The campaign celebrates the joy of inclusion says Nestlé. However, branding expert Andy Rice wasn't feeling it on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Apple's plans to fight child porn by scanning your phone

18 August 2021 7:15 PM

It will only affect US users and it is not all photos, but it has got some asking if it is justified

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Govt wants you to pay 12% of your earnings into a state-managed pension fund

18 August 2021 7:12 PM

Who decides where the money goes? Bruce Whitfiled talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the new government plan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rand is overvalued by 17.6% - Rand Merchant Bank 'Milk Index'

18 August 2021 11:16 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Standard Bank earnings double in 6 months, plans to open branches in PnP stores

19 August 2021 8:01 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala about the Group's 1H21 results and South Africa's economic recovery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Load shedding possible 6 -9 pm 'but we might be able to scrape through' - Eskom

19 August 2021 6:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

This is how to tackle unexpected defects when buying a home

19 August 2021 5:01 PM

Huizemark Franchising Group director Bryan Biehler emphasises the importance of reading the contract and thoroughly inspecting the property before making a purchase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'There is no justification for Gauteng spending R1-billion on decontamination'

19 August 2021 4:10 PM

The Special Investigative Unit has recommended a disciplinary committee for provincial education authorities over decontamination contracts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mapisa-Nqakula voted the new Speaker of Parliament

19 August 2021 3:01 PM

She received 199 votes while Democratic Alliance nominee Annelie Lotriet received 82 votes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

University of Johannesburg to host virtual conference on safeguarding sports

19 August 2021 2:54 PM

UJ head of the department for sport & movement studies Dr Heather Morris-Eyton says sports federations around the world are becoming more aware of the challenges faced by athletes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cabinet gives nod for 18-to-35-years cohort to get Covid-19 jabs from tomorrow

19 August 2021 1:17 PM

To date, South Africa has administered 9,962,111 vaccines since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

You're less likely to be hospitalised or have severe disease after vaccination

19 August 2021 1:14 PM

Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre journalist Aisha Abdool Karim says a SAHPRA report shows that the vaccines everely lead to a significant reduction against severe disease.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Before I can work on an episode I have to get my mind in writing zone - Phathu

19 August 2021 12:43 PM

South African producer and writer Phathutshedzo Makwarela says they were afraid when they were first offered the opportunity to create the soap opera 'The River' which has since become a major success.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH LIVE: National Assembly elects new Speaker

19 August 2021 10:51 AM

Members of Parliament are electing a new National Assembly Speaker after Thandi Modise was moved into President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet as the new minister of defence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

WATCH: Non-venomous snake slithering out of spice shelf goes viral

19 August 2021 9:15 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Alligator attacks its handler at a children’s birthday party

19 August 2021 9:00 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] No longer 'onnnn top'? Rating the latest remakes of classic Cremora ad

18 August 2021 7:39 PM

The campaign celebrates the joy of inclusion says Nestlé. However, branding expert Andy Rice wasn't feeling it on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Restaurant surprises blind woman with birthday message written in braille

18 August 2021 8:30 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul

17 August 2021 9:14 PM

'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Value of group insurance benefits for disability and critical illness amid COVID

17 August 2021 1:26 PM

Momentum Corporate disability claims manager Siphokazi Parirenyatwa talks about how the pandemic has affected client claims and early detection of serious illness.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are Cryptos part of the financial system or is it a new financial system?

17 August 2021 6:00 AM

Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BUSINESS BOOK REVIEW] How disagreeing 'productively' leads to better outcomes

16 August 2021 7:33 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thando Hopa shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist

16 August 2021 11:43 AM

702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Driver leaves chocolate, apology note as compensation for car park crash

16 August 2021 9:15 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Sport

Hugo Broos names 31-man Bafana Bafana squad for World Cup qualifiers

19 August 2021 2:11 PM

South Africa are in Group G, together with neighbours Zimbabwe, Ghana and Ethiopia with the group winners progressing through to the final qualification for Qatar 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sale of Celtic FC: 'Great tragedy that Bloemfontein will lose a venerable club'

17 August 2021 4:16 PM

The 52-year-old Bloemfontein Celtic soccer club will now be known as Royal AM and move its home ground to Durban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Josef Zinnbauer resigns as Orlando Pirates head coach

16 August 2021 4:16 PM

His departure comes on the back of the club, who were defending champions, being knocked out of the MTN8 at the quarterfinal stage following a 2-1 loss to Swallows on Saturday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting

10 August 2021 9:18 PM

The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Messi mess lies with the club itself - Journalist

10 August 2021 5:31 PM

Barcelona-based John Carlin says the Spanish league might have made a plan and will lose an immense amount of value.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sascoc: Olympic medallists Schoenmaker, Buitendag won’t receive medal bonuses

9 August 2021 12:56 PM

Schoenmaker and Buitendag were the only athletes from Team South Africa to win medals at the Tokyo games.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[PREVIEW] Springboks vs Lions: 'SA still suffering a bit from lack of game time'

6 August 2021 10:18 AM

Africa Melane interviews senior rugby journalist Gavin Rich.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA Rugby set to defend itself and Rassie over World Rugby misconduct charges

4 August 2021 2:12 PM

Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says it's very tricky because the video was intended for World Rugby officials Joe Schmidt and Joel Jutge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: High jumpers in tears as they decide to share gold medal

2 August 2021 8:55 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tatjana Schoenmaker is absolutely exceptional - Princess Charlene Wittstock

30 July 2021 1:31 PM

The former Olympian says she really salutes the athletes that have taken a very high risk to be in Japan during a pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'There is no justification for Gauteng spending R1-billion on decontamination'

Local

Cabinet gives nod for 18-to-35-years cohort to get Covid-19 jabs from tomorrow

Local

Load shedding possible 6 -9 pm 'but we might be able to scrape through' - Eskom

Business Local

EWN Highlights

MEC Mamabolo: We have more than enough jabs but vaccine fatigue is the issue

19 August 2021 8:15 PM

Police investigating 'active bomb threat' near US Capitol

19 August 2021 7:01 PM

Eskom: We may be forced to implement load shedding at short notice on Thursday

19 August 2021 5:52 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA