



© goofyfoottaka/123rf.com

Side hustle guru and author Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1,000 a day for what is now almost six months to help kickstart would-be entrepreneurs' side hustle dreams.

The slowhustle.org founder says the number of grants now stands at just shy of 100.

Recipients also benefit from a coaching stint.

On The Money Show, Haralambous gives an update on some of the ventures sparked by his funding initiative.

These include a 12-year-old skateboard and BMX enthusiast who's started his own online skate business flipsntricks.co.za

We helped him get online. That business is now live and ready for people to go and buy. Nic Haralambous, Entrepreneur and author

Go and check out his stuff... He's a 12-year-old kid who started an online store and that is impressive. Nic Haralambous, Entrepreneur and author

Have a look at Andreas' merchandise at flipsntricks.co.za.

To apply for the side hustle funding, visit slowhustle.org.

Listen to Haralambous' side hustle update on The Money Show (Andreas' details at 5:43):

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund