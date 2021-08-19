Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show. 19 August 2021 9:02 PM
Standard Bank earnings double in 6 months, plans to open branches in PnP stores Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala about the Group's 1H21 results and South Africa's economic recovery. 19 August 2021 8:01 PM
This is how to tackle unexpected defects when buying a home Huizemark Franchising Group director Bryan Biehler emphasises the importance of reading the contract and thoroughly inspecting the... 19 August 2021 5:01 PM
View all Local
Mapisa-Nqakula voted the new Speaker of Parliament She received 199 votes while Democratic Alliance nominee Annelie Lotriet received 82 votes. 19 August 2021 3:01 PM
Joburg muncipality SA's most corrupt, Cape Town no 5 - Corruption Watch report Bruce Whitfield talks to researcher Melusi Ncala about the new Corruption Watch report on graft in local government. 18 August 2021 8:56 PM
Govt wants you to pay 12% of your earnings into a state-managed pension fund Who decides where the money goes? Bruce Whitfiled talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the new government plan. 18 August 2021 7:12 PM
View all Politics
How Naspers-Prosus share swap helped to 'break' the JSE The Money Show talks to Michael Treherne (Portfolio Manager, Vestact Asset Management) about the morning's trading outage. 18 August 2021 8:19 PM
[WATCH] No longer 'onnnn top'? Rating the latest remakes of classic Cremora ad The campaign celebrates the joy of inclusion says Nestlé. However, branding expert Andy Rice wasn't feeling it on The Money Show... 18 August 2021 7:39 PM
Apple's plans to fight child porn by scanning your phone It will only affect US users and it is not all photos, but it has got some asking if it is justified 18 August 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Non-venomous snake slithering out of spice shelf goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 August 2021 9:15 AM
WATCH: Alligator attacks its handler at a children’s birthday party Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 August 2021 9:00 AM
WATCH: Restaurant surprises blind woman with birthday message written in braille Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 August 2021 8:30 AM
View all Lifestyle
Hugo Broos names 31-man Bafana Bafana squad for World Cup qualifiers South Africa are in Group G, together with neighbours Zimbabwe, Ghana and Ethiopia with the group winners progressing through to t... 19 August 2021 2:11 PM
Sale of Celtic FC: 'Great tragedy that Bloemfontein will lose a venerable club' The 52-year-old Bloemfontein Celtic soccer club will now be known as Royal AM and move its home ground to Durban. 17 August 2021 4:16 PM
Josef Zinnbauer resigns as Orlando Pirates head coach His departure comes on the back of the club, who were defending champions, being knocked out of the MTN8 at the quarterfinal stage... 16 August 2021 4:16 PM
View all Sport
007 star Daniel Craig won't be leaving fortunes for his children Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 August 2021 8:57 AM
Thando Hopa shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 16 August 2021 11:43 AM
LISTEN: Sophie Ndaba's son diss track 'My Stepfather's a devil' goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 August 2021 9:11 AM
View all Entertainment
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
Are Cryptos part of the financial system or is it a new financial system? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 17 August 2021 6:00 AM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
View all World
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
New Zambian president 'must move away from tribal lines and tackle corruption' Institute for Security Studies researcher Ringisai Chikohomero says Zambians have given Hakainde Hichilema a mandate to bring some... 16 August 2021 1:30 PM
[LISTEN] Marburg virus death rate is very high, 50% of infected people die Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati about the Marburg virus. 14 August 2021 9:37 AM
View all Africa
[BUSINESS BOOK REVIEW] How disagreeing 'productively' leads to better outcomes The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends. 16 August 2021 7:33 PM
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too' Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show. 12 August 2021 9:01 PM
Why umbrella funds make so much sense Umbrella funds could be the best option for those hit the hardest by the pandemic. 12 August 2021 3:01 PM
View all Opinion
Standard Bank earnings double in 6 months, plans to open branches in PnP stores

Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala about the Group's 1H21 results and South Africa's economic recovery.

The Standard Bank Group says some early signs of recovery are evident in its financial results for the first six months of 2021 despite the continuing strain of the Covid-19 pandemic,

Group first-half headline earnings were R11.5 billion, up 52% compared to the same period in 2020.

The Group has seen a recovery in client activity, an improved outlook and lower impairment charges says CEO Sim Tshabalala.

It has decided to declare a dividend out of income reserves.

Standard Bank offices in Johannesburg. Image: EWN

Standard Bank has also announced a partnership with retailer Pick n Pay.

It says construction has begun on in-store branches in select Pick n Pay stores in the Western Cape and Gauteng.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala on The Money Show.

For our retail customers the loan book grew by 10% in South Africa... as did our business and commercial clients.

Sim Tshabalala, CEO - Standard Bank South Africa

It's definitely the case that people are meeting their obligations as they fall due because we saw our credit charge improve dramatically as well.

Sim Tshabalala, CEO - Standard Bank South Africa

Tshabalala says they "firmly" believe the current environment is conducive to growth.

Notwithstanding what we saw in the markets today persuant to the sell-off, we think that the global environment is conducive for long-term growth as is sub-Saharan Africa...

Sim Tshabalala, CEO - Standard Bank South Africa

In South Africa we think that there is definite pickup in activity... The riots shaved of close to 0.5% in growth but we still think growth of 4% is nothing to sneeze at.

Sim Tshabalala, CEO - Standard Bank South Africa

The high commodity prices will support the South African economy and then vaccine rollouts are definitely something that will make a profound difference to the shape of the economy.

Sim Tshabalala, CEO - Standard Bank South Africa

Tshabalala also believes that the momentum is building in favour of the structural reform that is necessary for addressing South Africa's problems.

Listen to the interview with the Standard Bank CEO below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Standard Bank earnings double in 6 months, plans to open branches in PnP stores




