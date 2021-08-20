COVID-19: South Africa crosses 10 million mark on vaccines administered
South Africa has recorded 13,672 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,652,652.
317 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 78,694 since the beginning of the pandemic.
RELATED: **South Africa records 14,728 new cases and 384 deaths**
The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2,411,753 with a recovery rate of 90,9%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 10,167,749 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
Gauteng has administered more than 2.5 million vaccinations, followed by the Western Cape with just over 1.6 million.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 652 652 with 13 672 new cases reported. Today 317 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 78 694 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 411 753 with a recovery rate of 90,9% pic.twitter.com/1j2HVCPAyb— Department of Health (@HealthZA) August 19, 2021
Source : Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News
