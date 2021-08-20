Does the Constitutional Court have the power to postpone elections?
The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) will be presenting its legal arguments on Friday in a virtual sitting of the Constitutional Court to call for the postponement of the fifth local government elections.
This comes after Dikgang Moseneke recommended that elections will only be free and fair if they are held no later than February 2022.
Bongani Bingwa speaks to constitutional law expert based at the North-West University Professor Elmien du Plessis.
Section 159 of the Constitution is quite clear that the term of the municipal council is five years. It doesn't say that elections must held every five years but it says the term of the municipal council is five years and that at the expiry of those five years then an election must be called within 90 days.Professor Elmien du Plessis, Constitutional law expert - North-West University
Arguments need to be made on why that constitutional section should not be applicable and from where I sit I think it's a hard argument to make.Professor Elmien du Plessis, Constitutional law expert - North-West University
For me, it is a policy decision and I'm not sure the courts are best suited to make that policy call.Professor Elmien du Plessis, Constitutional law expert - North-West University
Listen to the full interview below:
