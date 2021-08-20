Streaming issues? Report here
Relationships- Neglect and jealousy in relationships
Guests
Nu Davidson, relationship coach
Constitutional Court is currently hearing arguments on the IEC's election postponement.
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Constitutional Court is currently hearing arguments on the IEC's election postponement.
Guests
Terry Tselane - at Iemsa executive chair
Health ministry briefs media on the COVID-19 pandemic and outlines progress of vaccination rollout.
Guests
Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter
Zuma Corruption Trial: Zuma writes to ANC Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile demanding access to several records held by the ruling party.
Guests
Tshidi Madia, EWN Senior politics journalist
Police Ministry releases crime statistics for the first quarter of 2021/2022.
Guests
Lauren Isaacs - Reporter at EWN
The R47 Million Soccer World Cup fraud and corruption case returns to court.
Guests
Sindisiwe Twala Seboka -Investigating Directorate Spokesperson
At least 22 high school pupils have been injured in a taxi collision in the Cape Town CBD.
Sports Wrap with Tholakele.
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
New Covid communications strategy
Guests
Tessa Dooms - Independent Social Analyst at ...
SABRIC on ATMS needing to be rebuilt
How did a warehouse storing toxic and flammable chemicals quietly move in next door to a school without anyone knowing?
Guests
Dewald van Rensburg - Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism,
Market Commentary
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
ZOOM Friday File : The Gourmet Greek
Guests
Iakovos Dimitriades - Family member and business partner at The Gourmet Greek
Does the Constitutional Court have the power to postpone elections?

20 August 2021 8:30 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Constitutional Court
IEC
Elections
local elections

Bongani Bingwa speaks to constitutional law expert based at the North-West University Professor Elmien du Plessis.

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) will be presenting its legal arguments on Friday in a virtual sitting of the Constitutional Court to call for the postponement of the fifth local government elections.

This comes after Dikgang Moseneke recommended that elections will only be free and fair if they are held no later than February 2022.

Does the Constitutional Court have the power to postpone elections?

Bongani Bingwa speaks to constitutional law expert based at the North-West University Professor Elmien du Plessis.

Section 159 of the Constitution is quite clear that the term of the municipal council is five years. It doesn't say that elections must held every five years but it says the term of the municipal council is five years and that at the expiry of those five years then an election must be called within 90 days.

Professor Elmien du Plessis, Constitutional law expert - North-West University

Arguments need to be made on why that constitutional section should not be applicable and from where I sit I think it's a hard argument to make.

Professor Elmien du Plessis, Constitutional law expert - North-West University

For me, it is a policy decision and I'm not sure the courts are best suited to make that policy call.

Professor Elmien du Plessis, Constitutional law expert - North-West University

Listen to the full interview below:




