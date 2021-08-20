WATCH: 'Barbara I don't care about you' neighbours heated exchange goes viral

Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:05
Relationships- Neglect and jealousy in relationships
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Nu Davidson, relationship coach
Today at 12:05
Constitutional Court is currently hearing arguments on the IEC's election postponement.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 12:10
Constitutional Court is currently hearing arguments on the IEC's election postponement.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Terry Tselane - at Iemsa executive chair
Today at 12:15
Health ministry briefs media on the COVID-19 pandemic and outlines progress of vaccination rollout.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:23
Zuma Corruption Trial: Zuma writes to ANC Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile demanding access to several records held by the ruling party.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tshidi Madia, EWN Senior politics journalist
Today at 12:37
Police Ministry releases crime statistics for the first quarter of 2021/2022.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lauren Isaacs - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:41
The R47 Million Soccer World Cup fraud and corruption case returns to court.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sindisiwe Twala Seboka -Investigating Directorate Spokesperson
Today at 12:45
At least 22 high school pupils have been injured in a taxi collision in the Cape Town CBD.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:52
Sports Wrap with Tholakele.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 12:56
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 15:20
New Covid communications strategy
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tessa Dooms - Independent Social Analyst at ...
Today at 16:20
SABRIC on ATMS needing to be rebuilt
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 18:13
How did a warehouse storing toxic and flammable chemicals quietly move in next door to a school without anyone knowing?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dewald van Rensburg - Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism,
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File : The Gourmet Greek
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Iakovos Dimitriades - Family member and business partner at The Gourmet Greek
Latest Local
Does the Constitutional Court have the power to postpone elections? Bongani Bingwa speaks to constitutional law expert based at the North-West University Professor Elmien du Plessis. 20 August 2021 8:30 AM
COVID-19: South Africa crosses 10 million mark on vaccines administered Gauteng has administered more than 2.5 million vaccinations, followed by the Western Cape with just over 1.6 million. 20 August 2021 7:13 AM
12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show. 19 August 2021 9:02 PM
View all Local
New conditions make it likely regulator will finally approve sale of Burger King The Money Show gets clarity on a breakthrough in the deal from Bakhe Majenge, Chief Legal Counsel at the Competition Commission. 19 August 2021 8:24 PM
Mapisa-Nqakula voted the new Speaker of Parliament She received 199 votes while Democratic Alliance nominee Annelie Lotriet received 82 votes. 19 August 2021 3:01 PM
View all Politics
Standard Bank earnings double in 6 months, plans to open branches in PnP stores Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala about the Group's 1H21 results and South Africa's economic recovery. 19 August 2021 8:01 PM
Rand slumps to worst level since March The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Matete Thulare, Head of FX Execution at Rand Merchant Bank. 19 August 2021 7:20 PM
View all Business
WATCH: 'Barbara I don't care about you' neighbours heated exchange goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 August 2021 9:25 AM
WATCH: Man rescued cooling off in shallow part of river goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 August 2021 9:15 AM
WATCH: Non-venomous snake slithering out of spice shelf goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 August 2021 9:15 AM
View all Lifestyle
Hugo Broos names 31-man Bafana Bafana squad for World Cup qualifiers South Africa are in Group G, together with neighbours Zimbabwe, Ghana and Ethiopia with the group winners progressing through to t... 19 August 2021 2:11 PM
Sale of Celtic FC: 'Great tragedy that Bloemfontein will lose a venerable club' The 52-year-old Bloemfontein Celtic soccer club will now be known as Royal AM and move its home ground to Durban. 17 August 2021 4:16 PM
Josef Zinnbauer resigns as Orlando Pirates head coach His departure comes on the back of the club, who were defending champions, being knocked out of the MTN8 at the quarterfinal stage... 16 August 2021 4:16 PM
View all Sport
007 star Daniel Craig won't be leaving fortunes for his children Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 August 2021 8:57 AM
Thando Hopa shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 16 August 2021 11:43 AM
LISTEN: Sophie Ndaba's son diss track 'My Stepfather's a devil' goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 August 2021 9:11 AM
View all Entertainment
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
Are Cryptos part of the financial system or is it a new financial system? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 17 August 2021 6:00 AM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
View all World
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
New Zambian president 'must move away from tribal lines and tackle corruption' Institute for Security Studies researcher Ringisai Chikohomero says Zambians have given Hakainde Hichilema a mandate to bring some... 16 August 2021 1:30 PM
[LISTEN] Marburg virus death rate is very high, 50% of infected people die Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati about the Marburg virus. 14 August 2021 9:37 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] No longer 'onnnn top'? Rating the latest remakes of classic Cremora ad The campaign celebrates the joy of inclusion says Nestlé. However, branding expert Andy Rice wasn't feeling it on The Money Show... 18 August 2021 7:39 PM
[BUSINESS BOOK REVIEW] How disagreeing 'productively' leads to better outcomes The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends. 16 August 2021 7:33 PM
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too' Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show. 12 August 2021 9:01 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

WATCH: 'Barbara I don't care about you' neighbours heated exchange goes viral

20 August 2021 9:25 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
'Whats Gone Viral'
Harrassment
heated exchange

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Man rescued cooling off in shallow part of river goes viral

A heated conversation between neighbours has ended up in court.

In the viral video, a lady named Barbara confronts her neighbours about noise and the neighbour went to get a restraining order for harassment against Barbara.

The lady says Barbara is always complaining about noise even when she is not at home.

Watch the video below:

Listen to what else has gone viral here:




20 August 2021 9:25 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
'Whats Gone Viral'
Harrassment
heated exchange

More from Lifestyle

WATCH: Man rescued cooling off in shallow part of river goes viral

20 August 2021 9:15 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund

19 August 2021 9:02 PM

Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show.

WATCH: Non-venomous snake slithering out of spice shelf goes viral

19 August 2021 9:15 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

WATCH: Alligator attacks its handler at a children’s birthday party

19 August 2021 9:00 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

[WATCH] No longer 'onnnn top'? Rating the latest remakes of classic Cremora ad

18 August 2021 7:39 PM

The campaign celebrates the joy of inclusion says Nestlé. However, branding expert Andy Rice wasn't feeling it on The Money Show

WATCH: Restaurant surprises blind woman with birthday message written in braille

18 August 2021 8:30 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul

17 August 2021 9:14 PM

'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show.

Value of group insurance benefits for disability and critical illness amid COVID

17 August 2021 1:26 PM

Momentum Corporate disability claims manager Siphokazi Parirenyatwa talks about how the pandemic has affected client claims and early detection of serious illness.

Are Cryptos part of the financial system or is it a new financial system?

17 August 2021 6:00 AM

Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works.

[BUSINESS BOOK REVIEW] How disagreeing 'productively' leads to better outcomes

16 August 2021 7:33 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends.

