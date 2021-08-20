WATCH: 'Barbara I don't care about you' neighbours heated exchange goes viral
A heated conversation between neighbours has ended up in court.
In the viral video, a lady named Barbara confronts her neighbours about noise and the neighbour went to get a restraining order for harassment against Barbara.
The lady says Barbara is always complaining about noise even when she is not at home.
Part 1 pic.twitter.com/BcdQRDmScd— l 💙 Sindi Dlathu (@Rendi_Praise) August 18, 2021
Source : Twitter
