'I'm excited to finally get vaccinated, registered, and ready to go.'
Over 150 000 people aged 18 to 34 have registered on the electronic immunization data system since midnight.
Gauteng leads the way with 73 000 young people using the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) platform, followed by the Western Cape with 53000 and KZN with 27000.
Immunization for people aged 18 to 34 has been approved starting today, as the cabinet seeks to raise vaccination uptake following a recent decrease.
I registered successfully this morning and received an SMS confirming my registration, but I will also try to conduct a walk-in today at the CTICC.Hlako, Caller
I am very excited that they've opened registration to almost the entire population, but my concern is that I don't believe the government and scientists are doing enough to educate people on why they should be vaccinated, because we're dealing with a generation that has a lot of questions for which I don't believe they have answers besides vaccinating for safety reasons.Sister, Caller
RELATED: Bring South African Human Rights Commission on board 'to help with vaccination'
Vaccination messaging is unclear, and instead of labeling them anti-vaxxers, I believe we should look into why they are hesitant to take the vaccine.Victor, caller
Oh, my goodness, I'm so pleased for anyone aged 18 and up who will now be able to get vaccinated. When waiting in lines, they must pack water and food, but most importantly, they must maintain social distance.Naledi, caller
Listen to the full conversation below...
