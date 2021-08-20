Health Department hopes young people will take the elderly to vaccine sites
Health Minister Joe Phaahla says 184,000 people between the ages of 18 and 34 have registered for the Covid-19 vaccine since the Electronic Vaccine Data System opened at midnight.
People can register online or make their way to the vaccine site where they will b registered.
Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque has more.
The government says they hope with this cohort opening it will make their programmes easier to target communities, universities and workplaces and other places.Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News
They also say by adding the 17 million young people to the sites, they are also hoping this group will take their parents to the vaccine sites and boost the 65 plus age group so they can all get the jab before December.Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News
