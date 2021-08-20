Contact crimes increased by 60.6% in Q1, Cele reveals
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has seen a double-digit increase in contact crime, which has increased by 60.6% for the first time.
Police Minister Bheki Cele is currently presenting the quarterly crime statistics, reflecting crimes that occurred between 1 April to the end of June 2021.
Cele said that the double-digit increase in most crime categories was attributed to the impact of the adjusted lockdown levels and distorted crime trends.
“We cannot compare the same period of this year and last year, due to the skewed normal crime trends caused by the different levels of lockdown.”
He then released details of contact crimes: “Contact crimes such as murder, attempted murder, sexual offences and all categories of assault registered 60.6% increase compared to the corresponding period of the previous financial year.”
He also mentioned that murder has increased dramatically: “In the three months of reporting, a 66.2% increase in murder was recorded. However, compared to the previous period of 2019/20, the murder rate would have increased by 6.7%.”
#sapsHQ Contact crimes such as murder, attempted murder, sexual offences and all categories of assault registered a 60, 6% increase, compared to the corresponding period of the previous financial year. #CrimeStats NP pic.twitter.com/exovxD1tWV— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) August 20, 2021
#sapsHQ Murder #CrimeStats— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) August 20, 2021
66,2 % increase compared to 6,7% increase of same period in 2019/2020
66,2% translates to 5 760 people killed between 1 April and 30 June 2021
NP pic.twitter.com/K7u8BXYv9K
This article first appeared on EWN : Contact crimes increased by 60.6% in Q1, Cele reveals
