The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:35
Health Department hopes young people will take the elderly to vaccine sites Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque about the briefing the Health Department. 20 August 2021 1:14 PM
Contact crimes increased by 60.6% in Q1, Cele reveals Police Minister Bheki Cele said that the double-digit increase in most crime categories was attributed to the impact of the adjust... 20 August 2021 12:43 PM
'I'm excited to finally get vaccinated, registered, and ready to go.' The majority of the Clement Manyathela Show listeners have expressed joy that those between the ages of 18 and 35 can now get vacc... 20 August 2021 11:12 AM
Does the Constitutional Court have the power to postpone elections? Bongani Bingwa speaks to constitutional law expert based at the North-West University Professor Elmien du Plessis. 20 August 2021 8:30 AM
New conditions make it likely regulator will finally approve sale of Burger King The Money Show gets clarity on a breakthrough in the deal from Bakhe Majenge, Chief Legal Counsel at the Competition Commission. 19 August 2021 8:24 PM
Mapisa-Nqakula voted the new Speaker of Parliament She received 199 votes while Democratic Alliance nominee Annelie Lotriet received 82 votes. 19 August 2021 3:01 PM
12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show. 19 August 2021 9:02 PM
Standard Bank earnings double in 6 months, plans to open branches in PnP stores Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala about the Group's 1H21 results and South Africa's economic recovery. 19 August 2021 8:01 PM
Rand slumps to worst level since March The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Matete Thulare, Head of FX Execution at Rand Merchant Bank. 19 August 2021 7:20 PM
WATCH: 'Barbara I don't care about you' neighbours heated exchange goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 August 2021 9:25 AM
WATCH: Man rescued cooling off in shallow part of river goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 August 2021 9:15 AM
WATCH: Non-venomous snake slithering out of spice shelf goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 August 2021 9:15 AM
Hugo Broos names 31-man Bafana Bafana squad for World Cup qualifiers South Africa are in Group G, together with neighbours Zimbabwe, Ghana and Ethiopia with the group winners progressing through to t... 19 August 2021 2:11 PM
Sale of Celtic FC: 'Great tragedy that Bloemfontein will lose a venerable club' The 52-year-old Bloemfontein Celtic soccer club will now be known as Royal AM and move its home ground to Durban. 17 August 2021 4:16 PM
Josef Zinnbauer resigns as Orlando Pirates head coach His departure comes on the back of the club, who were defending champions, being knocked out of the MTN8 at the quarterfinal stage... 16 August 2021 4:16 PM
007 star Daniel Craig won't be leaving fortunes for his children Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 August 2021 8:57 AM
Thando Hopa shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 16 August 2021 11:43 AM
LISTEN: Sophie Ndaba's son diss track 'My Stepfather's a devil' goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 August 2021 9:11 AM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
Are Cryptos part of the financial system or is it a new financial system? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 17 August 2021 6:00 AM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
New Zambian president 'must move away from tribal lines and tackle corruption' Institute for Security Studies researcher Ringisai Chikohomero says Zambians have given Hakainde Hichilema a mandate to bring some... 16 August 2021 1:30 PM
[LISTEN] Marburg virus death rate is very high, 50% of infected people die Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati about the Marburg virus. 14 August 2021 9:37 AM
[WATCH] No longer 'onnnn top'? Rating the latest remakes of classic Cremora ad The campaign celebrates the joy of inclusion says Nestlé. However, branding expert Andy Rice wasn't feeling it on The Money Show... 18 August 2021 7:39 PM
[BUSINESS BOOK REVIEW] How disagreeing 'productively' leads to better outcomes The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends. 16 August 2021 7:33 PM
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too' Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show. 12 August 2021 9:01 PM
Local

Contact crimes increased by 60.6% in Q1, Cele reveals

20 August 2021 12:43 PM
by Gladys Mutele
SAPS
Crime stats
Police minister Bheki Cele

Police Minister Bheki Cele said that the double-digit increase in most crime categories was attributed to the impact of the adjusted lockdown levels and distorted crime trends.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has seen a double-digit increase in contact crime, which has increased by 60.6% for the first time.

Police Minister Bheki Cele is currently presenting the quarterly crime statistics, reflecting crimes that occurred between 1 April to the end of June 2021.

Cele said that the double-digit increase in most crime categories was attributed to the impact of the adjusted lockdown levels and distorted crime trends.

“We cannot compare the same period of this year and last year, due to the skewed normal crime trends caused by the different levels of lockdown.”

He then released details of contact crimes: “Contact crimes such as murder, attempted murder, sexual offences and all categories of assault registered 60.6% increase compared to the corresponding period of the previous financial year.”

He also mentioned that murder has increased dramatically: “In the three months of reporting, a 66.2% increase in murder was recorded. However, compared to the previous period of 2019/20, the murder rate would have increased by 6.7%.”


This article first appeared on EWN : Contact crimes increased by 60.6% in Q1, Cele reveals




Health Department hopes young people will take the elderly to vaccine sites

20 August 2021 1:14 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque about the briefing the Health Department.

'I'm excited to finally get vaccinated, registered, and ready to go.'

20 August 2021 11:12 AM

The majority of the Clement Manyathela Show listeners have expressed joy that those between the ages of 18 and 35 can now get vaccinated.

Does the Constitutional Court have the power to postpone elections?

20 August 2021 8:30 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to constitutional law expert based at the North-West University Professor Elmien du Plessis.

COVID-19: South Africa crosses 10 million mark on vaccines administered

20 August 2021 7:13 AM

Gauteng has administered more than 2.5 million vaccinations, followed by the Western Cape with just over 1.6 million.

12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund

19 August 2021 9:02 PM

Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show.

Standard Bank earnings double in 6 months, plans to open branches in PnP stores

19 August 2021 8:01 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala about the Group's 1H21 results and South Africa's economic recovery.

Load shedding possible 6-9 pm 'but we might be able to scrape through' - Eskom

19 August 2021 6:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

This is how to tackle unexpected defects when buying a home

19 August 2021 5:01 PM

Huizemark Franchising Group director Bryan Biehler emphasises the importance of reading the contract and thoroughly inspecting the property before making a purchase.

'There is no justification for Gauteng spending R1-billion on decontamination'

19 August 2021 4:10 PM

The Special Investigative Unit has recommended a disciplinary committee for provincial education authorities over decontamination contracts.

Mapisa-Nqakula voted the new Speaker of Parliament

19 August 2021 3:01 PM

She received 199 votes while Democratic Alliance nominee Annelie Lotriet received 82 votes.

SA bags two more medals at the World Athletics U20

20 August 2021 2:34 PM

20 August 2021 2:34 PM

Local govt poll won't be credible if held before November, IEC tells court

20 August 2021 1:17 PM

20 August 2021 1:17 PM

Uganda suspends 54 NGOs including prominent rights group

20 August 2021 1:00 PM

20 August 2021 1:00 PM

