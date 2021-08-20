You get a false sense of security when singing in a team - Jacqui Carpede





Jacqui Carpede is a recording artist, actress, dancer, and MC/speaker who is making waves within the entertainment industry. Jacqui became renowned when she entered an SABC1 reality show called Coca Cola Popstars in 2004.

Having teamed up with Mariechan Luiters and Liesl Penniken, the trio placed second in the competition. They then went on to form the group “Jamali” that became extremely popular and the self-titled debut album was certified for gold within weeks.

The Jamali album rapidly became platinum with hit singles such as Greatest Love, _Love me for me _and Dalile. The trio recorded 4 albums and was nominated six times at the South African Music Awards and won an award for “Best urban pop” in 2008. Growing up to the humble beginnings in the township of Eldorado Park, Jacqui always dreamt of a successful career in music.

She tells Azania Mosaka more on #702Unplugged.

My journey started when I was in primary school. Everything that had to do with stage I had to do it. I went to ballad school and later an arts school. Jacqui Carpede, Recording artist, actress, dancer and MC/speaker

We have gone our separate ways as Jamali. With the pandemic, I got to produce my own album. You get a false sense of security when in a team. Jacqui Carpede, Recording artist, actress, dancer and MC/speaker

In this album, I am free to tackle the things I want to talk about. During our Jamali days, we were lucky and lots of international acts were coming to South Africa. Nobody can comprehend how big this was for us as young girls. Jacqui Carpede, Recording artist, actress, dancer and MC/speaker

Growing up in a conservative space, we were taught to be modest. This album Ready to love is about me being free in expressing myself and being who I am. Jacqui Carpede, Recording artist, actress, dancer and MC/speaker

Listen below for the full interview...