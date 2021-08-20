Failure is part of the creative process - Lebo Mashile
Lebogang Mashile is a multi-award-winning poet, author, presenter, actress, who has enthralled audiences in 28 countries over the last two decades with her beautiful and gutsy poems.
Mashile's work has been mentioned in academic, literary, and popular journals and has been taught in South African high schools and higher education institutions.
Mashile has also released two studio albums as a musician: Lebo Mashile Live! (2006) and Moya (2017).
Failure is part of the creative process I'm not aware of any artist who hasn't had to draw for a project that has yet to be recognized, nor of any creative who sits with a stack of work that they have invested in but has yet to be realized, nor of any actress who has gone to an audition but been unsuccessful in landing a position.Lebogang Mashile, Poet, performer, actress, presenter and producer
If we are not honest about that then we can be a little kind to ourselves and we can figure out how to integrate failure into the creative process because it is an important part of it.Lebogang Mashile, Poet, performer, actress, presenter and producer
The joy of being an artist is the capacity to be inside of an experience and then step outside of it to see the greater picture from a bird's eye view.Lebogang Mashile, Poet, performer, actress, presenter and producer
Once I've been dragged or through the turmoil I've gone through or the hurt of not getting the part, stepping outside of it and looking at things from a birds-eye view and seeing things not just how I feel about it but what's going on around me and what it means for the larger picture of my life, that usually gives me perspective.Lebogang Mashile, Poet, performer, actress, presenter and producer
When it comes to emotions, no one likes to feel that their work is unappreciated or unwelcomed, yet it is a part of the storyteller's experience.Lebogang Mashile, Poet, performer, actress, presenter and producer
Having access to those emotions gives me the opportunity to also be able to articulate them, it enriches my humanity which therefore enriches the experiences.Lebogang Mashile, Poet, performer, actress, presenter and producer
Listen to the full interview below...
