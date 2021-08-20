'Deliver COVID-19 vaccine message at local level in a language they understand'





Many South Africans aged 18 to 34 have been going to vaccination centers to acquire their COVID-19 shots, following the government's announcement that the age group can now be vaccinated starting Friday.

These age group's vaccinations were only intended to begin on the 1st of the next month.

The Department of Health, on the other hand, stated on Wednesday that the country has sufficient immunizations.

Communications practitioner and analyst Tessa Dooms explained what the government has been missing in terms of communication around COVID-19 and vaccines.

I think the communication strategy lacked three fundamental things, the first one being clear messaging across society, especially around misinformation. I don't think there is a hand on the pulse as to what is causing people to either be COVID denialists or unsure about the real factor of COVID and now with the vaccine becoming hesitant. Tessa Dooms, Communications practitioner and analyst

Secondly, it’s the massification of messaging and more collaboration with other partners and that has been a massive gap. Tessa Dooms, Communications practitioner and analyst

Thirdly the trust factor with the government has been lacking increasingly in the last years due to corruption and I think that is a barrier to success. Tessa Dooms, Communications practitioner and analyst

When it comes to health behaviour we learned this from the HIV crisis, you need people to be hearing this information and being able to interact with it at a local level in the community and the language in which they understand. Tessa Dooms, Communications practitioner and analyst

Dooms discussed what needs to be done and what they plan to do with their launch of prevention of the 4th wave campaign.

What we have focused on from the beginning is making sure all of the content we put out is in at least five South African languages that cover some language groups of minimum. Tessa Dooms, Member of COVID-19 communications practitioner and analyst

With the prevention of the 4th wave campaign, we want to include in that a bit more dialogue which we think has been missing. Tessa Dooms, Member of COVID-19 communications practitioner and analyst

