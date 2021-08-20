Plans underway to rebuild and replace damaged banks, ATMs





The South African Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric) announced on Wednesday that during the civil unrest that was seen in some parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July, at least 1,227 ATMs and 310 bank branches were vandalised or damaged, with R119.4 million in actual currency stolen as well.

The cost of the damages to financial infrastructures, such as branches and ATMs, is not included in the figure.

Sabric CEO Nischal Mewalall discussed what they planned to do about the vandalised ATMs in these areas.

ATMs are no longer about accessing cash it’s about allowing people access to all different types of services in the economic platform within banks. Nischal Mewalall, CEO - South African Banking Risk Information Centre

The first part is to move in and ensure that any damaged stock is removed, after which there is a process to install temporary mobile ATMs and branch Nischal Mewalall, CEO - South African Banking Risk Information Centre

RELATED: Contact crimes increased by 60.6% in Q1, Cele reveals

The second phase is to look at areas that can be reconstructed where banks currently own and have access to the property, followed by long-term mall reconstruction. Nischal Mewalall, CEO - South African Banking Risk Information Centre

There is definitely a relook of the types of ATMs that are being deployed; some of the ATMs were old and ready for replacement, and the banks will be assessing the type of ATMs that needs to be placed in these specific areas. Nischal Mewalall, CEO - South African Banking Risk Information Centre

It's a rebuilding process, and this will be an opportunity to ensure that we're bringing in more advanced opportunities, and with that technology will come a greater capacity to protect cash and consumers. Nischal Mewalall, CEO - South African Banking Risk Information Centre

Listen to the full interview below...