Plans underway to rebuild and replace damaged banks, ATMs
The South African Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric) announced on Wednesday that during the civil unrest that was seen in some parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July, at least 1,227 ATMs and 310 bank branches were vandalised or damaged, with R119.4 million in actual currency stolen as well.
The cost of the damages to financial infrastructures, such as branches and ATMs, is not included in the figure.
Sabric CEO Nischal Mewalall discussed what they planned to do about the vandalised ATMs in these areas.
ATMs are no longer about accessing cash it’s about allowing people access to all different types of services in the economic platform within banks.Nischal Mewalall, CEO - South African Banking Risk Information Centre
The first part is to move in and ensure that any damaged stock is removed, after which there is a process to install temporary mobile ATMs and branchNischal Mewalall, CEO - South African Banking Risk Information Centre
RELATED: Contact crimes increased by 60.6% in Q1, Cele reveals
The second phase is to look at areas that can be reconstructed where banks currently own and have access to the property, followed by long-term mall reconstruction.Nischal Mewalall, CEO - South African Banking Risk Information Centre
There is definitely a relook of the types of ATMs that are being deployed; some of the ATMs were old and ready for replacement, and the banks will be assessing the type of ATMs that needs to be placed in these specific areas.Nischal Mewalall, CEO - South African Banking Risk Information Centre
It's a rebuilding process, and this will be an opportunity to ensure that we're bringing in more advanced opportunities, and with that technology will come a greater capacity to protect cash and consumers.Nischal Mewalall, CEO - South African Banking Risk Information Centre
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
'Deliver COVID-19 vaccine message at local level in a language they understand'
Communications practitioner and analyst Tessa Dooms says the trust factor with the government has been lacking increasingly due to corruption and I think that is a barrier to success.Read More
Failure is part of the creative process - Lebo Mashile
Lebogang Mashile, an award-winning poet, actor, writer, and producer, talks about how she has managed to turn her failures into meaningful accomplishments.Read More
Health Department hopes young people will take the elderly to vaccine sites
Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque about the briefing the Health Department.Read More
Contact crimes increased by 60.6% in Q1, Cele reveals
Police Minister Bheki Cele said that the double-digit increase in most crime categories was attributed to the impact of the adjusted lockdown levels and distorted crime trends.Read More
'I'm excited to finally get vaccinated, registered, and ready to go.'
The majority of the Clement Manyathela Show listeners have expressed joy that those between the ages of 18 and 35 can now get vaccinated.Read More
Does the Constitutional Court have the power to postpone elections?
Bongani Bingwa speaks to constitutional law expert based at the North-West University Professor Elmien du Plessis.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa crosses 10 million mark on vaccines administered
Gauteng has administered more than 2.5 million vaccinations, followed by the Western Cape with just over 1.6 million.Read More
12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund
Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show.Read More
Standard Bank earnings double in 6 months, plans to open branches in PnP stores
Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala about the Group's 1H21 results and South Africa's economic recovery.Read More