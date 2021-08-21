COVID-19: South Africa records 14,312 new cases and 289 deaths





South Africa has recorded 14,312 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,666,964.

289 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 78,983 since the beginning of the pandemic.

RELATED: **South Africa records 14,728 new cases and 384 deaths**

The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2,418,988 with a recovery rate of 90,7%.

The total number of vaccines administered is 10,431,124 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.