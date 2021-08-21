'Vaccines have helped humanity in things like smallpox and polio'
Results from the University of Johannesburg’s (UJ) Centre for Social Change and Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) fourth round of their massive Covid-19 Democracy Survey show that young people need more information about the vaccine.
Speaking to Nickolaus Bauer, Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati says there is still room for improvement.
On Thursday the Health Minister announced that vaccinations are now open to all adult South Africans.
Those who are willing to take the jab, in general, are saying they want to protect themselves and they want to protect society. Those are the two many reasons they are putting forward.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
For those who are not willing to take the jab, there are three reasons that they put forward. The first one is the worry about side effects, the second one is the worry about the effectiveness or efficacy and the third one is mistrust or distrust of the vaccine itself or the government that is pushing the vaccines.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
I think people look at it only from their personal point of view, that it's me, I don't want to take this thing, I don't trust this thing but I think the other bigger part of it is what is the impact of you not taking that particular form of protection to the rest of society. It goes beyond self.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
The WHO has recognised the anti-vax global community as in the top three of public health risks to the world. Vaccines are nothing new, they have helped humanity in things like smallpox and polio.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
Listen to the full interview below:
