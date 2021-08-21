Tips on how to get your patio ready for summer





If you want to spend time outdoors this summer, you should start planning and building your patio.

Nickolaus Bauer speaks to Decor & DIY expert and founder Janice Anderssen for tips on building your patio.

When we are talking about a patio, doing it yourself, now is the best time to do it because it is not hot. Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY expert and founder - Homedzine.co.za

Any work you do outside involves some kind of sweating one way or another and DIY is no different. Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY expert and founder - Homedzine.co.za

Listen to the full interview below: