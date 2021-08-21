Blade Nzimande calls for justice over Nosicelo Mtebeni's gruesome murder
JOHANNESBURG - WARNING: The following story contains graphic details of lethal violence and may upset sensitive readers.
Minister of Higher Education and Traning Blade Nzimande has called for the justice system to ensure the speedy prosecution of the person behind Nosicelo Mtebeni's gruesome murder.
The fourth-year University of Fort Hare student was allegedly killed and had her body dismembered by her boyfriend after an alleged altercation at her boyfriend's residence earlier this week in the suburb of Quigney in East London.
Some of Mtebeni's body parts were discovered in bags placed outside the boyfriend's residence, while her head and hands were discovered inside his room.
It is alleged he used a handsaw to dismember her body.
Students and staff from Fort Hare University gathered at the spot where Mtebeni's body parts were discovered to hold a silent protest.
"I denounce such barbaric and shameful acts committed against women, both in our institutions of learning and in society in general. Our society cannot continue harbouring such disgraceful people and criminals, who are hell-bent to tear the moral fibre of our society apart. What is so even saddening is that the suspect would even commit such gruesome act in a month in which we mark and celebrate Women’s Month,” said Nzimande.
"I trust that our criminal justice system will ensure his speedy prosecution."
Nzimande also thanked Fort Hare Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sakhela Buhlungu for considering ways to best honour Mtebeni and for offering emergency trauma debriefing sessions to students.
"I am confident that I'm saying this on behalf of the staff of the university, the students of the university to condemn the brutality of this student's death. Nobody deserves to die. Moreso, nobody deserves to die in this horrific manner. There's something so wrong about our society," said Buhlungu.
A suspect was arrested in connection with the murder on Thursday.
